This Less-Touristy Spot In Bruges Is A Walkable Delight With Whitewashed Homes And Daffodil Gardens

Travel expert Rick Steves recommends Belgium as the best country to start your European vacation. Not only is the country welcoming to foreign visitors who don't speak the language, but it's also filled with hidden delights, like this unexpected city boasting a higher density of Michelin-starred restaurants than anywhere else. Though if you're a traveler who would rather avoid crowds, then a visit to this fascinating landmark near the dreamy Flemish town of Bruges shouldn't be missed. Called the Begijnhof, a peaceful village of quaint whitewashed cottages built around a tranquil church and courtyard green, it's a unique insight into the medieval history of Bruges.

The Begijnhof (officially called the Princely Beguinage Ten Wijngaerde) is what's known as a beguinage, a semi-religious community for laywomen called beguines, who were typically either unmarried or widowed, and had vowed to devote their lives to good deeds and piety. Many beguinages have existed throughout Belgium's history, but the Begijnhof is the only remaining beguinage left in Bruges. Built around the 13th century, the Begijnhof has always been a center of tranquility and prayer, and though the beguines have gone, today it's maintained by a group of Benedictine nuns who gladly welcome visitors.

As soon as you enter the main gates to the Begijnhof, you'll be awestruck by this charming community, designed to resemble a rural Flemish village. Boasting traditional architecture and a mesmerizing church, the Begijnhof is woven together with winding alleyways perfect for a leisurely stroll. Narrow bridges cross over serene waterways, and the central courtyard is an oasis of shady poplars and lime trees. Visit in the spring to see the bursts of golden daffodils, wood hyacinths, and colorful tulips. As the Begijnhof is just a 15-minute walk from Bruges' town center, it's an easy addition to your trip itinerary.