This Less-Touristy Spot In Bruges Is A Walkable Delight With Whitewashed Homes And Daffodil Gardens
Travel expert Rick Steves recommends Belgium as the best country to start your European vacation. Not only is the country welcoming to foreign visitors who don't speak the language, but it's also filled with hidden delights, like this unexpected city boasting a higher density of Michelin-starred restaurants than anywhere else. Though if you're a traveler who would rather avoid crowds, then a visit to this fascinating landmark near the dreamy Flemish town of Bruges shouldn't be missed. Called the Begijnhof, a peaceful village of quaint whitewashed cottages built around a tranquil church and courtyard green, it's a unique insight into the medieval history of Bruges.
The Begijnhof (officially called the Princely Beguinage Ten Wijngaerde) is what's known as a beguinage, a semi-religious community for laywomen called beguines, who were typically either unmarried or widowed, and had vowed to devote their lives to good deeds and piety. Many beguinages have existed throughout Belgium's history, but the Begijnhof is the only remaining beguinage left in Bruges. Built around the 13th century, the Begijnhof has always been a center of tranquility and prayer, and though the beguines have gone, today it's maintained by a group of Benedictine nuns who gladly welcome visitors.
As soon as you enter the main gates to the Begijnhof, you'll be awestruck by this charming community, designed to resemble a rural Flemish village. Boasting traditional architecture and a mesmerizing church, the Begijnhof is woven together with winding alleyways perfect for a leisurely stroll. Narrow bridges cross over serene waterways, and the central courtyard is an oasis of shady poplars and lime trees. Visit in the spring to see the bursts of golden daffodils, wood hyacinths, and colorful tulips. As the Begijnhof is just a 15-minute walk from Bruges' town center, it's an easy addition to your trip itinerary.
What to see at the Bruges Begijnhof
While you could simply spend hours just wandering the Begijnhof's enchanting alleys and green spaces, there are a few highlights you shouldn't miss while you're there. The main church, called the Begijnhofkerk, dates to the 17th century (the original 13th-century structure burned down) and is a fantastic fusion of Gothic and Baroque styles. The adornments are simpler than most places of worship throughout Europe, but you'll still feel the echoes of history within, and the painting of the Last Judgement above the altar is mesmerizing.
There's also the Begijnhof Museum, situated inside a convent-house with a quaint herb garden from the 1680s. Learn about what daily life was like for the beguines who once inhabited the community, explore the collection of religious artifacts, and tour the remarkably preserved kitchens and living quarters. Take a stroll through the leafy cloisters and enjoy the picturesque view of swans frolicking in the canals as you make your way around the Begijnhof to explore some of the traditional houses. Look out for Number 30, once the grand mistress' residence, which features a Baroque façade. Number 4 is both a liturgical center and a gift shop, where you can pick up postcards, candles, rosaries, and other religious iconography.
Remember, despite the Begijnhof's dreamy setting, it is still a working religious community, so make sure to be considerate during your visit and also respect the nuns' privacy. Dress modestly in clothing that covers your shoulders and knees, and maintain the peace and tranquility of the space by keeping your voice down. Lastly, take your time to wander through the Begijnhof at your leisure and enjoy the storybook scenery and picturesque natural landscape.
Other things to do in Bruges and places to eat
Bruges itself is an incredible medieval town well worth exploring, often called "the Venice of the North", so after your visit to the Begijnhof, why not explore some of Bruges' best sights? If time is limited, you could knock out a few landmarks in roughly three hours with a private guided bicycle tour, where you'll see both the town's highlights and a few hidden gems. For a sweeping panorama of Bruges' cobbled streets, climb up the spiral steps of the Belfort, a 13th-century bell tower that stands over the town hall.
Anyone with a sweet tooth and looking for a unique souvenir from their trip should definitely try a Belgian chocolate workshop. You'll learn to make delicious bite-sized bonbons by hand, from pralines filled with ganache to delicious chocolate truffles with a sip of hot chocolate on the side. Best of all, you'll leave with over 35 different pieces of chocolate to take home in a luxurious gold box.
And if you're hungry after all that sightseeing, then you can't miss indulging in some Belgian waffles, especially while you're actually in Belgium! Chez Albert near the Belfort tower claims to provide the best Belgian waffles, and their menu includes toppings like milk chocolate drizzle, sweet strawberries, and Chantilly cream. Not far away is also the House of Waffles, but don't be fooled by the touristy name. Sit down to a scrumptious spread of homemade waffles with an assortment of fresh fruits and chocolate sauce, while washing everything down with some hot chocolate. So whether you're in Bruges to explore the serenity of the Begijnhof or fill up on premium chocolate treats, get ready for a memorable journey.