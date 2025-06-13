This Michigan City Has One Of The Best Fireworks Displays In America (And It's Rated Higher Than NYC's)

The dazzling display of pyrotechnics and the flash of the rockets' red glare: It's a Fourth of July tradition in the United States. The national holiday just wouldn't be the same without fireworks and a patriotic soundtrack. When it comes to eye-popping fireworks displays, many likely think of New York City's Macy's fireworks on the Fourth. It's the largest display in the country, taking place on the East River and launching from the Brooklyn Bridge. While there are ways to beat the crowds, like watching from a boat, there's no doubt it's one of the biggest celebrations of America's birthday. In 2024, a million people attempted to get free tickets to see it in person, crashing the website.

If the massive crowd isn't your scene, you may consider an alternative, like the explosive show in Detroit. The only catch: It takes place in June. Turns out, the Motor City holds its patriotic display the week before the holiday for a few surprising reasons. The 2025 show is set for Monday, June 23rd. For the second year in a row, Detroit's celebration came in at number two on USA Today's 10Best list, just behind Chicago. New York's show came in at number 10! So, let's plan your trip to Detroit and help you find the best place to watch fireworks in Michigan. The clock is ticking, but there's still time.