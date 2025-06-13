This Remote Canyon With Saguaros Is The Only Place In Arizona Where You'll Find A Surprising Native Tree

The southwestern corner of the 48th state is sometimes referred to as Arizona's "West Coast," thanks to the Colorado River marking the border with California. Here, towns like Yuma, the sunniest place on Earth, and "Arizona's Playground," Lake Havasu City, are gaining attention as top travel destinations. When summer temperatures are scorching, being near water is a major draw. But for this particular adventure, it's best to visit when the weather is cooler, from October to April. That way, you can take your time and linger a bit longer. You'll take a seven-mile dirt road to the trailhead, so a high-clearance vehicle would be handy here. Many of the reviewers on AllTrails.com say a car is fine for the drive, but it is rocky and bumpy.

Once you park at the trailhead, look for the sign marking the start of the Palm Canyon Trail. The trail is short, about half a mile one way, but it climbs steadily. Sturdy shoes are recommended, and gloves may be best for the final section, where you may need to scramble over rocks.

If you're hoping to photograph the palms, plan your hike for mid-day, when the light reaches into the canyon. The rest of the time, the palms are in deep shade, just one of the factors that helps them survive here. At the viewpoint, you'll see the California fan palms growing in a narrow corner of the canyon. It's a surprising place for them to exist. Palms require water, and there isn't much of it in the open desert. This canyon holds onto just enough moisture in its shaded crevices to support them. You'll also notice small bushes with holly-like leaves along the trail. This is Kofa Mountain barberry, a rare plant found only in this part of Arizona.