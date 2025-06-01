The Largest Off-Road Loop Trail In America Is A Rugged Adventure Of A Lifetime

A few things to consider when planning your Arizona Peace Trail trip include how much time you want to devote. At 675 miles, the full loop can take up to six days to complete, longer if you take it slow and explore. The trail winds through western Arizona, connecting towns like Yuma, Quartzsite, Salome, Kingman, and Lake Havasu City, allowing you to complete the trip without backtracking. If you don't have that much vacation time, you can break it into sections. Just keep in mind that unless you arrange a pickup, you'll need to double back to your starting point. If you really enjoy exploring ghost towns, World War II artifacts, and old mining equipment, you can research spots and create your journey around the ones you hope to see. An easy stop is the town of Oatman, where you'll find dozens of donkeys roaming the streets, descendants of the working animals that helped Oatman boom during its goldrush heyday.

One great way to experience the Arizona Peace Trail is to hire a guide or join a group ride. The advantage? Logistics are often handled for you with some outfitters even making your hotel reservations. The team at UTV Off-Road Adventures takes it a step further, creating trips that support non-profits through raffles and a poker run.

If you're the DIY type and want the thrill of planning everything yourself, a quick YouTube search will pull up dozens of videos from experienced riders who share terrain tips, packing lists, and vehicle-setup ideas. The Arizona Peace Trail non-profit also has it's own YouTube channel in addition to its Facebook group. This is where some of your most important information will come from, including the official GPS map and a downloadable file with the latest information on what's available in every town along the way. It's important information to have if you need a mechanic, a hotel room, or a place to eat. You'll likely encounter spotty cell service, so be sure you have the map downloaded!