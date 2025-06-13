The Very Popular Food Celebrity That Considers Japan To Be Their All-Time Favorite Travel Destination

There's no denying it: From Osaka, the city so popular with foodies it's called "Japan's Kitchen," to the unexpectedly tasty and affordable meals at 7-Eleven, Japan is one of the best places in the world to travel if you're hoping to eat well. That sentiment is shared by TV personality and celebrity cookbook writer Martha Stewart. In a 2025 interview with People, she revealed that, partially because of the food, Japan is her absolute favorite travel destination.

While many travelers who get a taste of Japan can't wait to go back and revisit their favorite sites or eat their favorite dishes again (to the point that you can find a lot of memes from people desperate to get back after a trip) Stewart stated that she probably would never return. Despite her deep love of the country and its food, she explained that she prioritizes new destinations over old favorites. Although she sometimes has to repeat countries for her work — which could theoretically happen with Japan — Stewart shared that she never travels to the same place twice if she can help it. "There are still so many places I must see," she remarked.