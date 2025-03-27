The Unexpected Place You Can Get Very Affordable, Exceptionally Tasty Meals In Japan

When you go into a Japanese convenience store, you may be overwhelmed by the choices — especially as different locations may sell slightly different things, even if they're in the same chain. It's fun to explore by grabbing a random package off the shelf without whipping out your translation app, but if you want to guarantee a delicious snack, there are a few Konbini staples you won't want to miss.

One is onigiri. These yummy rice triangles wrapped in seaweed are the perfect thing to eat while on the go (though walking and eating is considered a bit of a faux pas in Japan, so maybe just eat it standing in one spot). Often, you can pick one up for the equivalent of less than a dollar, and many have delicious fillings inside. If you like seafood, grab yourself a salmon onigiri, or for something even more basic, just grab a salted rice ball. They make for a great snack.

If you like the idea of fish for dinner, look at the grilled fish section. These meals come in a microwavable packet and are surprisingly good when heated up. Make sure to look at the bento boxes, too. You'll find plenty of meat options, along with some flavorful noodle meals. If you're looking for something crispy, consider the fried chicken that is often right by the checkout. These may be impulse buys, but you won't regret trying them.