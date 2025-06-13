One Of Los Angeles' Most Lively, Historic Boulevards Has Declined So Sharply It Feels Abandoned Now

In the heart of Los Angeles is one of its most historic and famed boulevards: Fairfax Avenue, synonymous with coolness and urban culture. HuffPost dubbed it "the coolest street in Los Angeles" in 2015, while Complex described it as the "mecca of streetwear." The mid-city Fairfax district has been a historically Jewish neighborhood since the 1920s. In the early 2000s, it transformed into an international hub of culture with the arrival of streetwear shops like Supreme, The Hundreds, and Crooks & Castles. While LA is notoriously not walkable (although the city's most walkable neighborhoods would beg to differ), Fairfax was always a place where you could easily stroll around (if you found parking, that is) because every block had a mix of shops, bars, venues, and restaurants, many of which were open late at night, a rarity in the City of Angels.

These days, the lines of people out the door of these world-famous stores have been replaced with real estate vacancies, as more and more Fairfax institutions are closing. This once-lively hub that was the place to be for those in the know now feels almost abandoned. It's a jarring sight, not only because of its super central location but also because of how different things were before. For those who experienced Fairfax in its heyday, visiting it today is like coming face to face with a ghost. Rents and costs of operation and living are rising all over LA, but it's hard not to wonder what else caused this historic boulevard to decline so sharply.