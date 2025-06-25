The Most Common Tourist Behaviors That Rub Tokyo Locals The Wrong Way

Whether you're an anime lover looking to stroll through the neon streets of Shibuya or a history buff dying for an ancient temple experience, Tokyo is a dream destination for many. However, unlike domestic destinations, where visitors generally have a basic understanding of the culture and traditions of the place they're traveling to, this Japanese capital has proven to be a challenging environment for many international tourists.

Tokyo, for all its big-city shine, is a city that runs on an unspoken code of conduct — one that many wide-eyed visitors accidentally fumble. That's right, we're talking about the subtle (and not-so-subtle) missteps tourists make that send locals sighing into their konbini coffee and rolling their eyes. Although the locals of Tokyo are known for their hospitality and politeness, it doesn't mean that you won't sour your stay by taking loud phone calls in the middle of the train or treating a sacred shrine like your personal Instagram backdrop.

We dove into the depths of online forums and confessions written by actual Tokyo locals to understand what exactly about tourists makes them tick, and have collected their biggest pet peeves here for you. So don't be that foreigner who missed the memo; from chopstick etiquette to photography no-nos, get ready to take some notes on what you need to do to explore Tokyo confidently, respectfully, and without accidentally offending someone's grandmother at the onsen.