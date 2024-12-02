Sleep In A Covered Wagon At These Five Family-Friendly Glamping Resorts Near National Parks

America's National Parks make for great vacations. The next time you're heading to Big Bend, the Great Smoky Mountains, or Yellowstone, there's one thing you can do to heighten the experience even further: sleep in a car. Not just any car, either — a Conestoga wagon. These wagons, designed to withstand rugged terrain while filled to the brim with heavy goods, were widely used for freight hauling before being displaced by trains in the mid-19th century.

These days, 18-wheelers take care of the freight hauling, so Conestoga wagons have found a new purpose: housing weary travelers who yearn to experience the great outdoors in a new light. The boxes on Conestoga wagons are longer and taller than Prairie Schooners and other people-hauling covered wagons, which comes in handy for glamping; that extra space helps campgrounds to squeeze in a bunk bed or Adirondack chair and amp up the coziness.

We scoured the internet to find the five best Conestoga stays near the nation's most iconic attractions. The wagons serve as an homage to the United States' days of yore — the National Museum of American History describes Conestoga wagons as "the undisputed kings of the road" — but they also (thankfully) feature modern amenities like climate control, functioning doors, and coffee makers. Some of these covered wagons even have access to luxurious resort grounds that feature hot tubs, putt-putt golf, and various activities. Whether you're looking for a low-key wagon stay with peace, quiet, and hot dogs roasting on an open fire, or you're looking forward to luxurious accommodation in a rustic backdrop, read on — and don't forget to pack your chaps.