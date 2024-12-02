Sleep In A Covered Wagon At These Five Family-Friendly Glamping Resorts Near National Parks
America's National Parks make for great vacations. The next time you're heading to Big Bend, the Great Smoky Mountains, or Yellowstone, there's one thing you can do to heighten the experience even further: sleep in a car. Not just any car, either — a Conestoga wagon. These wagons, designed to withstand rugged terrain while filled to the brim with heavy goods, were widely used for freight hauling before being displaced by trains in the mid-19th century.
These days, 18-wheelers take care of the freight hauling, so Conestoga wagons have found a new purpose: housing weary travelers who yearn to experience the great outdoors in a new light. The boxes on Conestoga wagons are longer and taller than Prairie Schooners and other people-hauling covered wagons, which comes in handy for glamping; that extra space helps campgrounds to squeeze in a bunk bed or Adirondack chair and amp up the coziness.
We scoured the internet to find the five best Conestoga stays near the nation's most iconic attractions. The wagons serve as an homage to the United States' days of yore — the National Museum of American History describes Conestoga wagons as "the undisputed kings of the road" — but they also (thankfully) feature modern amenities like climate control, functioning doors, and coffee makers. Some of these covered wagons even have access to luxurious resort grounds that feature hot tubs, putt-putt golf, and various activities. Whether you're looking for a low-key wagon stay with peace, quiet, and hot dogs roasting on an open fire, or you're looking forward to luxurious accommodation in a rustic backdrop, read on — and don't forget to pack your chaps.
Verde Ranch RV Resort in Camp Verde, Arizona
Verde Ranch RV Resorts' Conestoga wagons in Camp Verde, Arizona, bring some heat with them to the wild, Wild West. Each cabin is equipped with its own Keurig machine, which really shows how far we've come. If you had shown a functioning Keurig to an original driver of these wagons, who whipped up "cowboy coffee" over open fires, they would have either praised you as a god or shot you on the spot. They dragged these wagons across the country on a six-horse hitch, but current-day visitors are able to plug them into the internet superhighway and send texts to space from the desert.
The great western migration would have been much, much easier if folks had the Verde Ranch RV Resort to rest at along the way. Each of the ranch's wagons comes with its own private, heated bathhouse right around back, as well as full access to the entire resort's very modern amenities. When you're not strumming the old banjo while sitting in Adirondack chairs, you can hop on a golf cart and head to the pickleball court or go sluice mining for gemstones.
The Verde Ranch RV Resort is located roughly halfway between Phoenix, Arizona, and Grand Canyon National Park. Staying in these covered wagons helps you bridge the gap between the action and access of Phoenix and the great wildlife lurking along the edges of Arizona. At the end of a long day in the Wild West, head back to the protection of your covered wagon and sleep the old-fashioned way.
Rustic Sundance Homestead in Applegate, Oregon
Sean & Evellyne Edgar have built a beautiful homestead centered around wagons by the river in Applegate, Oregon. The couple's Rustic Sundance Homestead owns and operates two Conestoga wagons, each with private bathrooms, BBQs, and tons of outdoor space. The wagons share a private swimming area along the Applegate River as well as access to 11 acres of private wilderness. Scattered throughout the area are hiking trails and fun farm animals like Dolly the Llama, Nigerian dwarf goats, and emus.
When the Edgars say "rustic homestead," they mean it. These wagons are here to help visitors disconnect from the modern world, and that means no wi-fi, though they note that there is plenty of cell service across the property. But who needs wi-fi anyway when you can fish for trout and steelhead right on site? Rustic Sundance Homestead is close to tons of incredible outdoor spaces. Spending a few days in a wagon here will provide access to Crater Lake National Park and two separate national monuments: the Oregon Caves and Cascade-Siskiyou.
This homestead is perhaps the most fitting place to stay in a covered wagon on our list, as the surrounding area is heavily influenced by the movements of Western settlers. The wagons are located inside the Applegate Valley, an area named after pioneer Jesse Applegate, who passed through this fertile valley in a Prairie Schooner looking for a safe route to the Pacific. You'll also be a stone's throw from Grants Pass, a town developed as a stagecoach stop along the long and arduous route out west.
Smoky Hollow Outdoor Resort in Sevierville, Tennessee
The easternmost covered wagons on our list bring the Conestoga glamping experience into Sevierville, Tennessee. Smoky Hollow Outdoor Resort plants you about a half hour from one of the most iconic national parks on the East Coast, the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. Staying in a covered wagon here is a great way to take your trip to the next level; after a glorious day outside, you can sleep under the stars at this charming resort.
Each of the four available Conestoga wagons has a king bed, a bunk bed, a coffee maker, and a microwave, and they also come with popcorn, hot chocolate, and coffee. These wagons are technically hike-in camping spots, so you'll have to park your car and walk about five minutes from the check-in office to your wagon. Or, if you prefer, you can rent a golf cart to zoom across the grounds throughout your stay. Resort runners have thoughtfully stocked each wagon with another great piece of technology that would have blown the minds of these vehicles' original makers: a high-powered flashlight to make it easy to walk back to the car once you realize you forgot your toothbrush.
This outdoor resort takes choosing your own adventure to the next level. You can decide between tents, Amish log cabins, and pioneer wagons, all bound together by beautiful resort grounds featuring a zipline and playground. Next door to the Smoky Hollow is the Fainting Farm, an interactive hobby farm with three miniature donkeys and a herd of fainting goats. Talk to the fine folks at the Smoky Hollow, and they can help coordinate a tour of the fainting goat farm to add another layer of adventure to your next Great Smoky Mountain getaway.
Zion Wildflower Resort in Virgin, Utah
Zion Wildflower Resort's Conestogas in Virgin, Utah, are tastefully outfitted to preserve an authentic covered wagon feeling. Most of the interior furniture feels like it was carved straight from an old Western oil painting. The resort has two different Conestoga layouts, so you can bring the whole family and book a two-bunk-bed option, or make the trip a romantic getaway with the wagons that include an interior sitting area. The resort has everything you need to combat hot desert days and cool desert nights. Each Conestoga is stocked with complimentary ice and free coffee, and every booking includes access to a pool and hot tub, which is absolutely essential after a long day.
Outside of your wagon, you'll find more thoughtful touches that enhance your experience. The Zion Wildflower Resort has a very communal feel to its layout, providing an upgraded camping experience while maintaining the shared bathroom facilities and interactive atmosphere of traditional campgrounds. Kids can be kids while their folks meet each other and bond over an open fire — and meet again later, in line for the shower.
Staying at the Zion Wildflower Resort plants you right next door to Zion National Park, one of the country's best national parks for camping. You'll also be close to several underrated Utah State Parks with otherworldly scenery. Every day, you can wake up and head off towards a different epic skyline and come home to creature comforts that make your glamping trip epic.
Williams / Exit 167 / Circle Pines KOA Holiday in Williams, Arizona
Kampgrounds of America, or KOA Campgrounds, is the largest conglomerate of privately owned camping spots in the country. Several KOA locations have covered wagons, allowing you to sleep like our pioneers in places like Horse Cave, Kentucky, Hagerstown, Maryland, or Travelers Rest, South Carolina. But the Conestoga wagons at the KOA in Williams, Arizona, are special thanks to their grand location, having been towed and planted — and planting you — within easy reach of the Grand Canyon National Park.
A journey that would have taken early pioneers several days can now be traveled in a car or truck in under an hour. Pull out from your campground, turn onto Historic Route 66, and take one more turn to head towards the Grand Canyon Junction and all the glory of the world-famous national park. And after you check out the gorge-ous views, you can return to your covered wagon and relax in style. Each wagon at this KOA has one king-sized bed and two sets of bunk beds to fit up to six people comfortably.
You might want to consider tacking on an extra day to your trip to this KOA location. While the main draw is the Grand Canyon, staying in the covered wagons here also provides access to all of the on-site recreation facilities. Enjoy the heated pool, mini golf, a 1,500-square-foot jumping pillow, and go-kart racing, all right at your campground. There are also miles of bike, hike, and horse trails, playgrounds, and weekly activities that ensure you and your family can get all the wiggles out before bedtime.