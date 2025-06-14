This Dazzling Las Vegas Neighborhood Is A Lakeside Gem You'll Need An Invitation To Experience

Searching for a waterfront property in Las Vegas may sound like looking for a needle in a haystack, but in Desert Shores you have pristine opportunities to get the best of both desert and aquatics. The HOA does enforce noise restrictions, but on the Desert Shores lakes you can use no-wake watercraft like electric boats and manually-powered watercraft such as rowing sculls and kayaks. Some of the waterfront homes have docks, as well. However, you are not allowed to swim or paddle board in the lakes, you must stick to the private lagoon, a large community swimming pool designed to look like a tropical lagoon, with white sand beaches.

Situated in northwest Clark County about 14 miles from The Strip, Desert Shores has a median home price of about $470,000 as of this writing, although there is a range: Some properties are worth in the millions. The community is made up of about 3,300 homes in multiple styles, including condos, single-family dwellings, and townhouses. Most of the subdivisions are gated, helping the neighborhoods retain an exclusive feel. Desert Shores is distinct from a small neighborhood called The Lakes, another planned, 2-square-mile community built around an artificial lake called Lake Sahara about 7 miles away from Desert Shores.

While Sin City may not widely be considered kid-friendly, there are actually plenty of things to do in Las Vegas that are family friendly and prove it's more than just a casino city. When it comes to a permanent lifestyle, kids are welcome at Desert Shores, considered a family-friendly neighborhood and featuring playgrounds and other kid-centric amenities. The neighborhood is served by several public and private schools in the Clark County school district.