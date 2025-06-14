The Best Place For Veterans To Live In 2025 Is A Southern City Offering Sun, Savings, And Strong Community

For many, mentioning Myrtle Beach conjures an image of spring breakers enjoying a week of sunshine and beach parties — and it's easy to understand why. The resort city, located along South Carolina's Atlantic coast, is renowned for its miles-long stretch of shore and regularly attracts thousands of college students, particularly during the two-week spring break period in March. However, in 2025, Myrtle Beach gained another distinction: The best city for veterans to live.

Compiled by mortgage lender Veterans United, which aims to help veterans and military families become homeowners, the list included a survey of nearly 600 veterans and an analysis of multiple factors categorized into four major areas: financial well-being, community support, healthcare and facilities, and infrastructure, accessibility, and quality of life. After scoring hundreds of metropolitan and micropolitan areas, the organization concluded that Myrtle Beach is the best option for veterans.

One positive factor in Myrtle Beach's favor is the number of veterans who already call the city home. With roughly 28,000 veteran residents, accounting for 8% of the total population, Veterans United surmised that it is a great city for fostering a sense of community among other veterans. Another significant contributing factor to the city's No. 1 ranking is the cost of living, particularly housing costs. According to Zillow, the average cost of a home in Myrtle Beach is $324,747 — and sale prices can go even lower, to a little over $260,000.