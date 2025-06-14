The Best Place For Veterans To Live In 2025 Is A Southern City Offering Sun, Savings, And Strong Community
For many, mentioning Myrtle Beach conjures an image of spring breakers enjoying a week of sunshine and beach parties — and it's easy to understand why. The resort city, located along South Carolina's Atlantic coast, is renowned for its miles-long stretch of shore and regularly attracts thousands of college students, particularly during the two-week spring break period in March. However, in 2025, Myrtle Beach gained another distinction: The best city for veterans to live.
Compiled by mortgage lender Veterans United, which aims to help veterans and military families become homeowners, the list included a survey of nearly 600 veterans and an analysis of multiple factors categorized into four major areas: financial well-being, community support, healthcare and facilities, and infrastructure, accessibility, and quality of life. After scoring hundreds of metropolitan and micropolitan areas, the organization concluded that Myrtle Beach is the best option for veterans.
One positive factor in Myrtle Beach's favor is the number of veterans who already call the city home. With roughly 28,000 veteran residents, accounting for 8% of the total population, Veterans United surmised that it is a great city for fostering a sense of community among other veterans. Another significant contributing factor to the city's No. 1 ranking is the cost of living, particularly housing costs. According to Zillow, the average cost of a home in Myrtle Beach is $324,747 — and sale prices can go even lower, to a little over $260,000.
Myrtle Beach is a sunny, beach paradise for the whole family
Contrary to its fun party image, Myrtle Beach is a great city for families, as it is packed with a variety of attractions, activities, and events that appeal to visitors and residents of all ages. That includes multiple state parks, the popular Brookgreen Gardens, waterparks, the Boardwalk, and more. All of this adds to the city's appeal, further making it an even more ideal location for veterans. Other positive factors that contributed to Myrtle Beach's top ranking are its overall air quality, veteran-friendly tax policies, food and entertainment options, and the various veteran celebrations that take place in town, including Military Appreciation Day in May.
Myrtle Beach's veteran-friendly tax policies — such as zero taxation on military retirement pay — are a significant contributing factor to its No. 1 ranking, especially considering that financial well-being ranked as the most important factor for those surveyed. Another significant contributing factor to Myrtle Beach's top ranking is its upward trend as a growing metropolitan city. That means increased businesses, healthcare facilities — such as the Myrtle Beach VA clinic — and more. That said, as a growing metropolitan area, some commutes aren't as quick and easy as others compared to some other major cities.
However, Myrtle Beach is overall a fairly walkable city with many major attractions located within walking distance, and others just a quick drive away. This includes popular destinations like Murrells Inlet — often referred to as the "seafood capital of South Carolina" and located just 13 miles away — as well as the picturesque coastal town of Shallotte (40 miles), and the underrated riverside city of Georgetown (35 miles), nestled between Myrtle Beach and Charleston.