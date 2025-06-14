Hidden In The Heart Of Death Valley National Park Is A Gateway Village With Cozy Desert Stays And Wild Scenery

The Death Valley National Park has superlatives oozing from each of its red-rock canyons and shifting sand hills. This land of surreal, Mars-like landscapes is the hottest place on the planet, the driest on the continent, and home to North America's lowest point. Over one million people visit the reserve each year to be wowed by the sheer rawness of the nature, from the mirage-inducing peaks and troughs of the Mesquite Flats dunes to the saltpans of Badwater Basin. Nestled in the midst of it all is the bijou outpost of Stovepipe Wells, a long-time rest stop for travelers making their way through this inhospitable landscape.

Yep, old Stovepipe has been an oasis in the desert for over a century now. It began life some 5 miles from its current location, at the site of a natural water spring. With the coming of mining in the 1900s, it developed into a helpful pitstop on the way between the boom towns of Rhyolite and Skidoo, but was later abandoned. Then came Bob Eichbaum, pioneer of all things Death Valley tourism. He spearheaded the construction of the region's first toll road and developed a fully-fledged resort at the end of it. The Stovepipe Wells of today was born.

To get here, you'll have to travel along what's surely one of the most remarkable roads in the U.S. Dropping nearly 5,000 feet as you cruise from the edge of the Sierra Nevada down to the low-lying valley bottom, driving the SR-190 means swapping a land of snowy summits for a place of endless sand flats and sun-blasted mountains. It should take around one and a half hours to go from Lone Pine to Stovepipe Wells. Surprisingly, the nearest major airport is just over two hours to the east, in Las Vegas.