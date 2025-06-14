One Of Europe's Most Popular Gastronomic Destinations Hosts A Vibrant Street Food Festival Each Summer

France and gastronomy are entwined, as any trip to the country would be incomplete without sampling its food, wine, and pastries. As one can imagine, French food festivals mean business, and when you have one in France's food capital, Lyon, few culinary experiences can match up in terms of variety and sheer gastronomic energy. Set annually in June, the Lyon Street Food festival is a sprawling multi-day event that draws thousands of visitors, as well as hundreds of chefs and musicians.

The 2025 edition, the festival's ninth iteration, will kick off with Michelin star chef Philippe Etchebest and his rock band, Chef and The Gang, performing on stage. Etchebest runs a Michelin-star restaurant in Bordeaux and also doubles up as the band's drummer. The 2025 Lyon Street Food Festival has been extended by a day, stretching from June 25 to June 29.

While a street food festival evokes images of small, quirky, budget-friendly eats, let's just say the French don't limit themselves to food trucks (though these are more than present). The Lyon Street Food Festival draws dozens of Michelin-star chefs who churn out bite-sized culinary creations that can be sampled as you walk around, drink in hand. Lyon is well-placed in France's wine-producing regions, so experiment with pairings and sample offerings from various wineries. There are also lots of hands-on culinary workshops for those looking to experience food from different angles. And once you start exploring Lyon, the city itself sometimes feels like a quaint food festival layered with history and culture.