One Of Europe's Most Popular Gastronomic Destinations Hosts A Vibrant Street Food Festival Each Summer
France and gastronomy are entwined, as any trip to the country would be incomplete without sampling its food, wine, and pastries. As one can imagine, French food festivals mean business, and when you have one in France's food capital, Lyon, few culinary experiences can match up in terms of variety and sheer gastronomic energy. Set annually in June, the Lyon Street Food festival is a sprawling multi-day event that draws thousands of visitors, as well as hundreds of chefs and musicians.
The 2025 edition, the festival's ninth iteration, will kick off with Michelin star chef Philippe Etchebest and his rock band, Chef and The Gang, performing on stage. Etchebest runs a Michelin-star restaurant in Bordeaux and also doubles up as the band's drummer. The 2025 Lyon Street Food Festival has been extended by a day, stretching from June 25 to June 29.
While a street food festival evokes images of small, quirky, budget-friendly eats, let's just say the French don't limit themselves to food trucks (though these are more than present). The Lyon Street Food Festival draws dozens of Michelin-star chefs who churn out bite-sized culinary creations that can be sampled as you walk around, drink in hand. Lyon is well-placed in France's wine-producing regions, so experiment with pairings and sample offerings from various wineries. There are also lots of hands-on culinary workshops for those looking to experience food from different angles. And once you start exploring Lyon, the city itself sometimes feels like a quaint food festival layered with history and culture.
Planning your visit to the Lyon Street Food Festival
The thought that authentic French food can only be experienced at high-end eateries is a common food myth that tourists in France often fall for. Lyon's festival proves the opposite, allowing guests to sample food crafted by multiple Michelin-star chefs in a single day without breaking the bank. While prices vary per stall, a serving of a snack or dessert will generally be in the single-digits. Expect to see fine wines, piles of truffles, and other high-end ingredients being used by chefs as they prepare small tasting plates in front of you. Broadly, you will find French and international cuisines across stalls representing French culinary icons, local restaurants, as well as adventurous young chefs trying new things. It's a good idea to do some research into who the big names at the festival are, so that you can try them before getting too full.
The festival lineup is posted in advance, so you can plan your visits and book your tickets accordingly. Daily passes start at about 10€ (about $11) per day. While you have to pay for the food and drink, many of the over 400 workshops at the festival are free. Getting to the festival is simple, with cars, public transport, and even bicycles being options. The 2025 Lyon Street Food Festival is being held at Les Grandes Locos, a cluster of industrial warehouses from the 1800s that were used for locomotive repair and have since been turned into a cultural venue.
Lyon is unmatched as a gastronomy destination
Being crowned France's food capital is no small feat, and Lyon earns the lofty title not just because of the over 20 Michelin-starred restaurants it is home to. The city has a distinct food culture, as Lyonnaise cuisine blends rich savory dishes of Northern France and the fresh, Mediterranean-tinged influences from the south. Take, for instance, the iconic salade Lyonnaise, made with sharp, slightly bitter greens, tender poached eggs, and lots of thick, crispy bacon. The town was a commercial and trading hub during the Renaissance, sitting on the intersection of two rivers, the Rhône and the Saône. It is also located close to the wine-growing regions of Burgundy, Rhône Valley, and Beaujolais.
An essential type of eatery to experience dining like a French local is the traditional Lyonnaise bouchon. These establishments serve authentic local fare, often as a two- or three-course meal. Look for one of the 20 or so certified bouchons in the city for the most traditional experience. The popular, century-old Le Poêlon d'Or serves up dishes like French quenelle and foie gras, as well as vegetarian fare.
Consider picking up a Lyon City Card for single and multi-day visits that gives you free unlimited public transport access, complimentary entrance to many of the city's attractions, and even an airport transfer add-on for when you fly into Lyon-Saint Exupéry, the city's well-connected international airport. While several accommodation options are available, if you plan on visiting during the Lyon Street Food Festival, consider booking your stay beforehand, as prices can go up sharply and sell out quickly.