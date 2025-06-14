The Breathtaking Pacific Northwest Town Rick Steves Has Called Home For Most Of His Life
Rick Steves has amassed an empire teaching travelers his tips for making their way around European cities like locals. The PBS star could arguably live anywhere in the world. Nevertheless, Steves is based in the Pacific Northwest, more specifically, Edmonds, Washington, a town he has called home for most of his life. Located on Puget Sound, about 30 minutes away from Seattle by car or public transit, the TV host has lived here since he was 12 years old. Steves is passionate about his hometown and has commended it throughout the years. Pay a visit and you'll see why. With waterfront views and an enchanting walkable downtown, Edmonds, in a word, is breathtaking.
Naturally, you'll want to start by exploring downtown Edmonds. This area has top-notch amenities such as eateries, an assortment of local businesses, and The Edmonds Theater, a historic site from the early 1920s where you can still watch a movie today. Steves himself is known to frequent downtown establishments including the Churchkey Pub. Here, you can have a cold one in a tavern-like setting paired with menu items like a shepherd's pie or a prosciutto and arugula flatbread. In fact, Steves has a special connection to the Churchkey Pub: In a video for KING 5 Seattle, he revealed that the structure formerly housed a piano store owned by his late parents.
Additionally, downtown Edmonds features everything from secondhand shops like Camp Vintage to The Wishing Stone, a crystal jewelry store. This is also where you'll find the Rick Steves' Europe travel center, open only on Saturdays. Stop by to purchase travel accessories and other helpful items for your next globetrotting escapade.
Experience Edmonds, Washington's art and parks
Edmonds is an art-focused city, with downtown being one of Washington State's Certified Creative Districts. The streets are filled with galleries and public art, including a piece titled "Cedar Dreams." This dazzling fountain adorns a traffic circle and is considered to be an Edmonds landmark. The city is also home to the Edmonds Center For the Arts where you can catch live performances ranging from concerts to musicals. Fun fact: This structure was once a school that was attended by none other than Rick Steves.
Only a few blocks away from downtown is Cascadia Art Museum, another of Edmonds' most popular attractions. Unveiled in 2015, this institution showcases works featuring the Pacific Northwest, as well as those created by artists from this region. Undoubtedly, this will spark a greater appreciation for the PNW and its beauty. As one Google reviewer explained, "[It's] an impressive small museum that has been punching above its weight with every exhibit we've seen. Emphasis on local/regional 20th century artists, often from ethnic minorities." Cascadia Art Museum is open Wednesday to Sunday and is conveniently located near Edmonds' waterfront.
Take some time to venture to one of the several parks and beaches the city has to offer, such as Brackett's Landing South and Brackett's Landing North for a beachside stroll with views of Puget Sound. Marina Beach Park is popular among dog owners for its off-leash area where pups can swim and have their own Edmonds adventure. It's safe to say that all visitors can anticipate an exciting and scenic time in this remarkable Pacific Northwest city.
What to know before visiting Rick Steves' hometown
If you're feeling called to Rick Steves' hometown, here's a tip: You can use Amtrak to travel to Edmonds from Seattle's King Street Station. You can either choose the Empire Builder Train or the Amtrak Cascades Train, with the ride taking around 30 minutes. Note that the Amtrak station in Edmonds is located just feet away from the Cascadia Art Museum and is within walking distance to downtown. If you prefer to drive, free and paid parking is available in the area. As you can see, there's much one can do in Edmonds, whether on a day trip or a short getaway. If you're interested in the latter, Best Western Plus Edmonds Harbor Inn is a Tripadvisor favorite located near downtown, offering free parking and pool access in the summer.
In the warmer months, one night in a hotel can cost over $200. Prices are significantly lower in the fall, winter, and early spring. Likewise, check Airbnb for cost-friendly alternatives. No matter the time of year you visit, there's always something to do in Edmonds, each season providing locals and visitors with unique events. For instance, the city hosts Art Walk Edmonds the third Thursday of each month, where you can enjoy an evening visit to the many galleries in downtown. From April to December, you can go whale watching courtesy of the Puget Sound Express, which departs from the Port of Edmonds.
It's worth mentioning that you can take a quick ferry from Edmonds to Kingston, located on the Kitsap Peninsula. From here, you can make the short drive to Hansville, a sleepy escape with sweeping island views. For more inspiration in the area, read about Everett, a nearby Washington city that has a snowy mountain backdrop, beaches, and funky charm.