The Breathtaking Pacific Northwest Town Rick Steves Has Called Home For Most Of His Life

Rick Steves has amassed an empire teaching travelers his tips for making their way around European cities like locals. The PBS star could arguably live anywhere in the world. Nevertheless, Steves is based in the Pacific Northwest, more specifically, Edmonds, Washington, a town he has called home for most of his life. Located on Puget Sound, about 30 minutes away from Seattle by car or public transit, the TV host has lived here since he was 12 years old. Steves is passionate about his hometown and has commended it throughout the years. Pay a visit and you'll see why. With waterfront views and an enchanting walkable downtown, Edmonds, in a word, is breathtaking.

Naturally, you'll want to start by exploring downtown Edmonds. This area has top-notch amenities such as eateries, an assortment of local businesses, and The Edmonds Theater, a historic site from the early 1920s where you can still watch a movie today. Steves himself is known to frequent downtown establishments including the Churchkey Pub. Here, you can have a cold one in a tavern-like setting paired with menu items like a shepherd's pie or a prosciutto and arugula flatbread. In fact, Steves has a special connection to the Churchkey Pub: In a video for KING 5 Seattle, he revealed that the structure formerly housed a piano store owned by his late parents.

Additionally, downtown Edmonds features everything from secondhand shops like Camp Vintage to The Wishing Stone, a crystal jewelry store. This is also where you'll find the Rick Steves' Europe travel center, open only on Saturdays. Stop by to purchase travel accessories and other helpful items for your next globetrotting escapade.