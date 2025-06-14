Wisconsin's Dreamy Lakefront Vacation Destination Offers Charming Old-School Resorts And Pristine Golf

From their shimmering natural beauty to the quaint local communities, lake vacations offer a laid-back alternative to busy metropolitan areas and expensive coastal cities. Though there are many incredible lake towns in America for a peaceful getaway, Green Lake deserves a top spot on the list. The deepest natural lake in Wisconsin at 236 feet, Green Lake is brimming with outdoor recreation and shoreline comforts.

Formed more than 12,000 years ago from melting glaciers, with a natural color that resembles a "gem of jade," Green Lake's alluring beauty is no secret. Native American tribes recognized the healing spiritual quality of the freshwater lake. It became known as the village of Dartford in 1847, attracting both the sawmill industry and tourists alike to its resort lifestyle. Eventually, life as a tourist destination won out and Dartford was renamed to Green Lake in 1906.

The small city of 1,000 people sits in south-central Wisconsin, less than a two-hour drive north of Milwaukee, America's most affordable lake destination. Cozy lodging options abound with cabins fronting the lake. If you seek peace and quiet, immerse yourself in nature at the five vintage cottages at Terrace Beach Retreat, featuring antique, wrought-iron screened porches, kitchens, Wi-Fi, TVs, and charcoal grills. Luxury and lakeside sunsets await at The Manor on Green Lake, a stately former mansion with columns and a balustrade balcony. You can book the seven-bedroom house, the five-bedroom manor, or the two-bedroom guesthouse right on the water. Enjoy old-fashioned charm at the McConnell Inn, a bed-and-breakfast where elegant decor, fireplaces, and Jacuzzi tubs are the highlights.