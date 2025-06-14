Wisconsin's Dreamy Lakefront Vacation Destination Offers Charming Old-School Resorts And Pristine Golf
From their shimmering natural beauty to the quaint local communities, lake vacations offer a laid-back alternative to busy metropolitan areas and expensive coastal cities. Though there are many incredible lake towns in America for a peaceful getaway, Green Lake deserves a top spot on the list. The deepest natural lake in Wisconsin at 236 feet, Green Lake is brimming with outdoor recreation and shoreline comforts.
Formed more than 12,000 years ago from melting glaciers, with a natural color that resembles a "gem of jade," Green Lake's alluring beauty is no secret. Native American tribes recognized the healing spiritual quality of the freshwater lake. It became known as the village of Dartford in 1847, attracting both the sawmill industry and tourists alike to its resort lifestyle. Eventually, life as a tourist destination won out and Dartford was renamed to Green Lake in 1906.
The small city of 1,000 people sits in south-central Wisconsin, less than a two-hour drive north of Milwaukee, America's most affordable lake destination. Cozy lodging options abound with cabins fronting the lake. If you seek peace and quiet, immerse yourself in nature at the five vintage cottages at Terrace Beach Retreat, featuring antique, wrought-iron screened porches, kitchens, Wi-Fi, TVs, and charcoal grills. Luxury and lakeside sunsets await at The Manor on Green Lake, a stately former mansion with columns and a balustrade balcony. You can book the seven-bedroom house, the five-bedroom manor, or the two-bedroom guesthouse right on the water. Enjoy old-fashioned charm at the McConnell Inn, a bed-and-breakfast where elegant decor, fireplaces, and Jacuzzi tubs are the highlights.
Paddle, hike, and golf in Green Lake
Spanning 27 miles of shoreline, Green Lake is great for outdoorsy types. Bring your own boat or rent a pontoon, speedboat, or waverunner to enjoy water skiing, jet skiing, tubing, and wakeboarding. Colorful sailboats dot the horizon and may inspire you to take a sailing lesson. For something more leisurely, Green Lake rents stand-up paddleboards, kayaks, and canoes. Explore the area on foot by taking a stroll amid the surrounding wetlands, savannas, and prairies. The Tichora Conservancy Trail is a beautiful 1-mile walk along the lake overlooking caves, cliffs, and tall trees. Hammer's Trail is short but sweet, with several bridges crossing various waterways.
No matter the season, this fishing paradise won't disappoint. You can reel in perch, bluegill, walleye, and white bass year-round, as well as catfish and musky from spring to fall. A number of fishing spots line the water, or you can launch your boat off one of the multiple landings and join a fishing expedition to ensure a more bountiful fish fry. For low-key fun, relax in the sand at Hattie Sherwood Park and Beach and Dodge Memorial County Park.
Wisconsin excels at golf and was even ranked the best state in the U.S. for public golf courses. In Green Lake, you can book your entire stay around the game, with hotel packages that include tee times at the area's four championship golf courses: Lawsonia, Mascoutin, Tuscumbia, and White Lake. Each offers its own challenges, from the narrow fairways at Tuscumbia to the plethora of bunkers and daunting greens at Mascoutin. For fanatics, a championship-level golf experience awaits in the hidden Midwest gem of Kohler, Wisconsin, roughly 65 miles away.
Arts, culture, and cuisine in Green Lake
Green Lake prides itself on its sense of community that's emblematic at the Town Square Community Center. The historic red brick building is the heartbeat of the town, where you can find curated events such as an arts festival, monthly themed bingo, a farmer's market, yoga classes, a nature club, and more. It also serves as a venue for special events and weddings.
The town's community feel is evident at the retail shops that line the downtown district. At The Collection, a mother-daughter home decor store, you can find sculptures, ceramics, candles, vases, and unique furnishings such as accent tables made of petrified wood and smoky quartz. Johnson & Black generates effusive reviews for its British-inspired vintage and contemporary items, including glassware, lotions, holiday accents, and frames, filling every inch of the store. No trip to Wisconsin is complete without a bite of cheese, so stop by Wallenfangs of Green Lake, an old-school general store known for its jams, jellies, local honey, cheeses, and chocolates.
Some restaurants have stood the test of time in Green Lake. Open since 1978, Adam's Rib is a bar and grill with delicious prime rib, pork chops, ribs, and burgers served with views of Green Lake. For more upscale dining, try Norton's of Green Lake, a supper club staple since 1948 that serves up pan roasted walleye, pork tenderloin, old fashioneds, and those hypnotic views. Get there early to grab a good table, as you may not want to leave.