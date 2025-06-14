Sweden's Ultra-Hip Rooftop Club Gives California Pool Party Vibes With Cocktails, Beach Umbrellas, And DJs

Sweden typically beckons tourists with its inspiring natural landscapes, saunas and resorts offering spa treatments, and rich cultural heritage — but few know that the country is home to a club with one of the world's best rooftop pools. PAM'S Pool Deck & Lounge, located on the third floor of Jacy'z Hotel & Resort in Gothenburg, is an open-air poolside bar infused with LA vibes. It was listed among the world's 50 best rooftop pools in 2025, landing in 10th place according to The Rooftop Guide. The club stood out among internationally known destinations, such as Singapore, Ibiza, and Bangkok — even surpassing one of the most enchanting towns of Italy's Lake Garda.

This outdoor terrace is the perfect summer-only destination for a vibrant, energetic atmosphere, immersed in DJ music, summer-inspired cocktails, and tasty snacks. If you prefer to soak up some sun, you can rest on the loungers shaded by beach-style umbrellas next to the pool, or take a refreshing plunge into the heated water. The rooftop bar is reserved for hotel guests until midday, but after that, everyone is welcome to enjoy the view from the top or simply socialize, adding an international flair to a sunny weekend. And there's no need to worry about the dress code — smart casual fits the vibe perfectly. Bring your swimsuit, or just wear your favorite shirt and pair of jeans while entertaining lively conversations.