Sweden's Ultra-Hip Rooftop Club Gives California Pool Party Vibes With Cocktails, Beach Umbrellas, And DJs
Sweden typically beckons tourists with its inspiring natural landscapes, saunas and resorts offering spa treatments, and rich cultural heritage — but few know that the country is home to a club with one of the world's best rooftop pools. PAM'S Pool Deck & Lounge, located on the third floor of Jacy'z Hotel & Resort in Gothenburg, is an open-air poolside bar infused with LA vibes. It was listed among the world's 50 best rooftop pools in 2025, landing in 10th place according to The Rooftop Guide. The club stood out among internationally known destinations, such as Singapore, Ibiza, and Bangkok — even surpassing one of the most enchanting towns of Italy's Lake Garda.
This outdoor terrace is the perfect summer-only destination for a vibrant, energetic atmosphere, immersed in DJ music, summer-inspired cocktails, and tasty snacks. If you prefer to soak up some sun, you can rest on the loungers shaded by beach-style umbrellas next to the pool, or take a refreshing plunge into the heated water. The rooftop bar is reserved for hotel guests until midday, but after that, everyone is welcome to enjoy the view from the top or simply socialize, adding an international flair to a sunny weekend. And there's no need to worry about the dress code — smart casual fits the vibe perfectly. Bring your swimsuit, or just wear your favorite shirt and pair of jeans while entertaining lively conversations.
How to plan your visit to PAM'S Pool Deck & Lounge
We all have those moments when planning a night out seems like a chore, especially when you need to book in advance. However, if the rooftop is your last-minute plan, no reservations are needed at PAM'S Pool Deck & Lounge, so just pop in and enjoy the atmosphere. Open from 8 a.m. until 10 p.m., the rooftop club hosts summer events throughout the week such as live music, board game nights, and yoga and sound bath sessions on select days. There's a plan for every party mood. Here, relaxation and good food go hand in hand — you won't leave with an empty stomach. From finger food and sharing platters to healthy bites, sushi, and fruit — paired with a summer cocktail — you can satisfy your cravings and skip cooking at home. For visitors looking to make the most of their experience, several packages combine a hotel night with a wellness package that includes entry to PAM'S Pool Deck & Lounge. To avoid missing out, you can stay updated on special offers and events by visiting the hotel's website or checking out its Instagram page for inspiration. Fun fact: You can book your stay and pay with Klarna —another clever Swedish invention!
After relaxing at PAM'S Pool Deck & Lounge, why not also check out the hotel that hosts it? Jacy'z Hotel & Resort is a luxury 27-floor hotel with 233 rooms and an eye-catching glass exterior located in the center of Gothenburg, a 20-minute drive from Gothenburg-Landvetter Airport. Opened in 2022, the hotel brings a glamorous and vibrant touch to the city, offering a cozy, yet sophisticated experience.
Exploring Gothenburg after your day at the pool
Located in southwestern Sweden, Gothenburg is the country's second-largest city and was named the world's second-most sustainable location in 2024 in the Global Destination Sustainability Index. Often referred to as "Little London," this city in Sweden's lesser-visited western region offers plenty of activities to complement a pool day, from strolls through the old Haga district to tasting local beer at one of its 40 breweries.
For guests staying at Jacy'z Hotel & Resort, Liseberg Park — Gothenburg's famous amusement park — is just a short walk away. And during the summer, visitors can take advantage of a special promotion: A single-night accommodation includes a ticket to Liseberg Park and access to PAM'S Pool Deck & Lounge. Then, just a three-minute walk away, science lovers can stop by the Universeum museum, where exhibitions, guided tours, and activities make for an entertaining experience. Within a 30-minute walk from the hotel, you'll find Götaplatsen square at the end of Avenyn, Gothenburg's central boulevard. Here, the iconic Poseidon statue overlooks the street, with the Gothenburg Museum of Art rising behind it — where visitors can delve into the works of painters ranging from old masters to modern artists.
Founded in 1621 and later becoming a fishing hub, Gothenburg is an unmissable spot for some high-quality fish-based cuisine. Head over to Fiskbar 17 for a street-food style meal or — for premium ingredients — book a table at Fiskekrogen, where the menu is seasonal, and every Friday and Saturday you can indulge in an all-you-can-eat seafood feast. And don't forget to stop by Café Husaren to take a bite of the popular Hagabullen, what is thought to be the biggest cinnamon bun on the planet.