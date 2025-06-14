France's 'Green City' Is A Wildly Underrated Artsy Destination Blending German And French Culture

Situated at the confluence of the Moselle and Seille rivers, Metz, the capital of the Lorraine region in northeastern France, is a stunning city. It harmoniously blends a vibrant arts scene with a mix of Gothic and contemporary architecture, reflecting over 3,000 years of history. Throughout the centuries, Metz has taken on many roles: from humble beginnings as a Celtic settlement, later becoming a Roman city, then the capital of the Austrasian Kingdom, a royal seat, an imperial city under German rule, and today, a modern French city with layered Germanic influences.

Somewhere between all that history, Metz has managed to develop yet another identity in modernity, that of La Ville Verte, or "the Green City." This new moniker is due not just to its plentiful green spaces like the idyllic Parc du Lac aux Cygnes, but also its historic center, which has a large pedestrian area filled with shops, cafes, and a walkable tangle of old streets connecting many of its most iconic historic attractions.

That's not all, of course, this wonderful little city also has a flurry of modern architecture. The highlights of which are the curved, contemporary, almost alien-like Centre Pompidou-Metz, a modern art museum that features a unique, undulating roof. Standing close by is the Philippe Starck–designed Maison Heler, a nine-story building topped with a striking reinterpretation of a 19th-century Metz mansion, rising from the roof of a tower block like something plucked from a Wes Anderson film. It's a surreal fusion of past and present as well as a 4-star hotel in Hilton's Curio Collection.