Rick Steves Calls This Ravishingly Beautiful Region Of Southern France 'A Vacation From Your Vacation'

Sweeping between the Provencal cities of Avignon and Aix-en-Provence lies the Luberon region, home to some of France's most spectacular and diverse landscapes. Much of the Luberon's majesty, and its natural flora and fauna, is protected as part of the Luberon Natural Regional Park, which is a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve. Throughout the region, you'll find towering forested mountains, charming hilltop villages, picturesque rivers, red clay canyons, lavender fields, and rolling valleys dotted with vineyards. A distinct departure from the crowded beach resorts of the French Riviera and the bigger cities of Provence, Rick Steves recommends on his website that the Luberon region is best explored slowly, letting each day unfurl to its own rhythm.

Active travelers can head out on mountain hikes or countryside bike rides through cliff-lined trails in the national park, while shoppers should plan their trips around the legendary market days in towns like Isle-sur-la-Sorgue and Roussillon. Leisure lovers will find elegant hotels and villas tucked into the hillsides of iconic towns like Gordes, and history buffs can explore centuries-old castles and abbeys nearby. And foodies and oenophiles can't miss savoring fresh Provencal cuisine accompanied by local wines. With something for every type of traveler, this region is an under-the-radar region that should be discovered on your next trip to the South of France.

While the Luberon's secluded treasures may seem worlds away, it is also easy to access. The nearest airport is the Marseilles Provence Airport, which is about an hour's drive from towns such as Gordes and Roussillon. You can also take the high-speed train from Paris to Avignon, a journey of less than three hours, and then drive to the region. Per Steves' website, the best time to visit Provence is from May to October when you can enjoy warm, sunny weather and blooming flowers.