North Carolina's 'Harbor Of Hospitality' Is An Artsy River City With Delicious Food And Fascinating History

Just south of the Great Dismal Swamp in North Carolina, with it gorgeous, leisurely paddles and scenic hikes, is the inviting burg of Elizabeth City. It's an old port of call that holds onto its roots, focusing on visiting boaters who might be traveling the seemingly hidden Intracoastal Waterway, with offers a wealth recreation, wildlife, and East Coast cities to explore. But Elizabeth City is a great destination, whether you arrive by boat or by car.

The city's motto is "Harbor of Hospitality," a fact that's often coupled with the free docks offered to boaters at Mariner's Wharf Park. Visiting boaters are even sometimes greeted by town ambassadors bearing roses, wine, and cheese. But you'll find that Elizabeth City's hospitality extends to everyone, with its walkable downtown area featuring shops, galleries, and delicious restaurants. As one example, the town hosts an outdoor film festival with movies shown on the lawn at Mariners Wharf during summer months.

Europeans first explored the area around the Pasquotank River in the late 1500s, and the colony's first assembly took place near this location in 1665. The town was officially incorporated in 1793. By the 1800s, it had become a booming port on Albemarle Sound thanks to its location on the Dismal Swamp Canal. Today, with marine traffic mostly going around the Dismal Swamp, the city's focus is on tourism and education. The city is home to three colleges and universities, a major Coast Guard base, and its historic downtown area has been revitalized and is open for business.