North Carolina's 'Harbor Of Hospitality' Is An Artsy River City With Delicious Food And Fascinating History
Just south of the Great Dismal Swamp in North Carolina, with it gorgeous, leisurely paddles and scenic hikes, is the inviting burg of Elizabeth City. It's an old port of call that holds onto its roots, focusing on visiting boaters who might be traveling the seemingly hidden Intracoastal Waterway, with offers a wealth recreation, wildlife, and East Coast cities to explore. But Elizabeth City is a great destination, whether you arrive by boat or by car.
The city's motto is "Harbor of Hospitality," a fact that's often coupled with the free docks offered to boaters at Mariner's Wharf Park. Visiting boaters are even sometimes greeted by town ambassadors bearing roses, wine, and cheese. But you'll find that Elizabeth City's hospitality extends to everyone, with its walkable downtown area featuring shops, galleries, and delicious restaurants. As one example, the town hosts an outdoor film festival with movies shown on the lawn at Mariners Wharf during summer months.
Europeans first explored the area around the Pasquotank River in the late 1500s, and the colony's first assembly took place near this location in 1665. The town was officially incorporated in 1793. By the 1800s, it had become a booming port on Albemarle Sound thanks to its location on the Dismal Swamp Canal. Today, with marine traffic mostly going around the Dismal Swamp, the city's focus is on tourism and education. The city is home to three colleges and universities, a major Coast Guard base, and its historic downtown area has been revitalized and is open for business.
The flavors of Elizabeth City
The Museum of the Albemarle, right across from Mariners Wharf, is the perfect place to start to learn more about the area's history. There are six historic districts in town, and the best way to experience them is with one of the many self-guided walking tours the visitors center has put together. There are tours available for the downtown commercial district, residential areas, and sites associated with the Civil War. History buffs might also want to walk the sites of the Aviation Trail, retracing the steps that Wilbur and Orville Wright took in the early 1900s. It was from here that the Wright Brothers set off for their experiments in powered flight at Kitty Hawk on the Outer Banks.
However, history isn't all you'll find; wandering the downtown area reveals many hidden treasures. Art lovers will want to stop by Arts of Albemarle on Main Street. The non-profit center collects all types of works from the local area and displays them in its historic location, and there are performing arts and a gift shop, too. There are also several small galleries along Main Street. Consider planning your visit to coincide with a First Friday Art Walk, a monthly event downtown between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m.
You'll also come across some outstanding food and drink from the diverse selection of cafes, breweries, and restaurants. For big flavor, try Hoppin' Johnz, rated the No. 1 restaurant on Tripadvisor in the city with 4.6 stars. They specialize in "New South cuisine" with a flair for Cajun and seasonal entrees. But that's just one of the many great spots to try, with cuisines that span the globe, including Italian, Japanese, Mexican, and more, all within a few blocks of each other.
Highlight of the North Carolina Inner Banks
Elizabeth City is a great stop to plan as part of a longer road trip. It's situated on U.S. Highway 17, 42 miles south of Chesapeake, Virginia, and 84 miles north of North Carolina's "Little" Washington. It's also near many of North Carolina's best places to explore, such as the timeless waterfront town and scenic gem of Edenton or the many beautiful beach towns along the Outer Banks. The nearest airport with airline service is Norfolk, located a little over an hour to the north. However, you'll find more flights if you make the drive to Raleigh or Richmond, both of which are just under three hours' drive away.
The city offers a nice selection of places to stay, from quaint bed and breakfasts and luxurious rentals to chain hotels. The top-rated inn on Tripadvisor is the Blue Ruby with five stars. The restored 1798 home is in the historic district on Fearing Street and is within walking distance of all the good shops, cafes, and the waterfront.
Elizabeth City is a great destination year-round, but consider what else you'd like to do on your North Carolina road trip while visiting. For example, Weather Spark notes that the best beach and pool weather occurs between June and September. However, it's worth adding that if you're not going in the water, it can be hot and muggy during summer. The daytime average high in July is 88 degrees Fahrenheit, with 26 days of that month feeling muggy or worse.