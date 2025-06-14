Sandwiched Between Sand Dunes And The Pacific, Peru's Incredible Wine Region Looks Like A Vineyard On Mars

If you don't think of Peru as a destination for wine enthusiasts, you're not alone: South American countries like Argentina and Chile are much more popular with travelers looking to sip and swirl with vineyard views. However, the Peruvian wine region of Ica, about a four-hour drive from Lima, is thought to be the most historic wine-producing region on the continent.

The region, tucked between the Andes and the Pacific Ocean, sees warm, sunny days and cool nights — ideal conditions for cultivating grapes — and the vines are fed by fresh mountain water from the nearby Andes that's transported via the Achirana Canal. Today, local wineries produce both artisanal wine and pisco, a potent grape-based spirit that forms the basis of the pisco sour, Peru's national cocktail.

One of the most notable establishments, dating back to the 1540s, is the winery Tacama. Located a 25-minute drive northeast of downtown Ica, it's home to the oldest active vineyards in the Americas. Guided tours are available in English and Spanish on Tuesday through Sunday, with a variety of options from the traditional tour costing around $7 to more comprehensive tours with a sommelier and included tasting and cheese board at about $40. Huacahina Tours is one of several outfitters offering guided tours of wineries in the region. These three-hour excursions cost $60 and include Tacama as well as other area wineries like Vista Alegre and El Catador while following the Pisco Route. If you're interested in exploring other lesser-known wine regions, check out these under-the-radar wine regions that deserve the same hype as Napa, and discover one of the world's most underrated wine regions in a country known for great food.