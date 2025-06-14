Sandwiched Between Sand Dunes And The Pacific, Peru's Incredible Wine Region Looks Like A Vineyard On Mars
If you don't think of Peru as a destination for wine enthusiasts, you're not alone: South American countries like Argentina and Chile are much more popular with travelers looking to sip and swirl with vineyard views. However, the Peruvian wine region of Ica, about a four-hour drive from Lima, is thought to be the most historic wine-producing region on the continent.
The region, tucked between the Andes and the Pacific Ocean, sees warm, sunny days and cool nights — ideal conditions for cultivating grapes — and the vines are fed by fresh mountain water from the nearby Andes that's transported via the Achirana Canal. Today, local wineries produce both artisanal wine and pisco, a potent grape-based spirit that forms the basis of the pisco sour, Peru's national cocktail.
One of the most notable establishments, dating back to the 1540s, is the winery Tacama. Located a 25-minute drive northeast of downtown Ica, it's home to the oldest active vineyards in the Americas. Guided tours are available in English and Spanish on Tuesday through Sunday, with a variety of options from the traditional tour costing around $7 to more comprehensive tours with a sommelier and included tasting and cheese board at about $40. Huacahina Tours is one of several outfitters offering guided tours of wineries in the region. These three-hour excursions cost $60 and include Tacama as well as other area wineries like Vista Alegre and El Catador while following the Pisco Route. If you're interested in exploring other lesser-known wine regions, check out these under-the-radar wine regions that deserve the same hype as Napa, and discover one of the world's most underrated wine regions in a country known for great food.
Sand dunes and ancient wonders
Ica is known for more than wine and pisco. The valley's moon-like desert landscapes also draw in adventure travelers eager to explore the massive dunes of the Huacachina oasis. They're located just a few miles outside the town of Ica, but for the best experience, consider joining a sandboarding tour with Peru Adventure Tours. For $65 a person, you'll ride out into the oasis in a dune buggy and learn how to sandboard or "sand ski" down the desert slopes with an expert guide.
The Ica Valley is also a destination for history buffs intrigued by the region's pre-Hispanic ruins. The region's major archaeological sites are closer to the city of Nazca than Ica; luckily, they're easy to travel between, with several public bus lines and private shuttle companies making the two-hour journey every day. One of the main attractions is Cahuachi, an ancient religious center from 400 B.C. to 400 A.D., most conveniently visited on a guided tour from Nazca. Another key site is the Nazca Lines, gigantic ancient geoglyphs best viewed from above on a short plane tour. If you'd rather not organize your own transportation to Nazca, it's possible to arrange a full-day tour that leaves Ica in the early morning and includes visits to both the Nazca Lines and Cahuachi.
Plan your visit to Ica
Most travelers arrive at the Ica Valley on a bus from Lima, which costs $18 and often takes 4 to 5 hours. Lima is also a convenient jumping-off point as it's home to Peru's international airport. When it comes to accommodation, the town of Ica or the nearby oasis of Huacachina are both good places to base yourself in the region.
Hotel Las Dunas is a good option in Ica ($119 per night) and on the edge of the oasis, while Viajero Huacachina Hostel is a solid budget pick with a colorful outdoor pool that's perfect for a refreshing dip after desert excursions ($15 for a dorm bed or $75 for a private double room). Both have restaurants within walking distance. Wine lovers might opt to stay at a winery in the countryside outside of town, like the picturesque Hotel Viñas Queirolo, where rooms start at $155 per night.
Looking for other ways to get off the beaten path in Peru? Avoid Machu Picchu crowds at this valley twice as deep as the Grand Canyon, or head to this South American destination, an often overlooked lakeside getaway in southern Peru.