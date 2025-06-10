The Best Place To Watch Fireworks In California Is A Hidden Beach For Whale Watching Away From The City Crowds

Fourth of July festivities enliven California's coastline every year, from fireworks displays at Fisherman's Wharf in San Francisco to the Big Bay Boom — the largest fireworks extravaganza in the state — over San Diego Bay. The comparatively off-the-beaten-path destination of Doheny State Beach in Dana Point is a fantastic alternative to these crowded spots, plus it's a great place for whale watching and other seaside activities.

On Independence Day, vibrant fireworks burst into the sky from a barge out on the sea near Dana Point. The 30-minute show kicks off at 9 p.m., and it's best viewed from Doheny State Beach, the closest shore point to the fireworks barge. It's also possible to see the display from nearby Dana Point Harbor (where you can plan to have dinner or drinks near the marina) and the clifftop Lantern Bay Park (which features picnic tables and grills for a pre-show barbecue).

For an unforgettable holiday, you could even take in the fireworks from the water. Dana Wharf Sportfishing & Whale Watching and Captain Dave's Dolphin & Whale Watching Safari both host Fourth of July cruises that depart from the harbor at 8 p.m.