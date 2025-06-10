The Best Place To Watch Fireworks In California Is A Hidden Beach For Whale Watching Away From The City Crowds
Fourth of July festivities enliven California's coastline every year, from fireworks displays at Fisherman's Wharf in San Francisco to the Big Bay Boom — the largest fireworks extravaganza in the state — over San Diego Bay. The comparatively off-the-beaten-path destination of Doheny State Beach in Dana Point is a fantastic alternative to these crowded spots, plus it's a great place for whale watching and other seaside activities.
On Independence Day, vibrant fireworks burst into the sky from a barge out on the sea near Dana Point. The 30-minute show kicks off at 9 p.m., and it's best viewed from Doheny State Beach, the closest shore point to the fireworks barge. It's also possible to see the display from nearby Dana Point Harbor (where you can plan to have dinner or drinks near the marina) and the clifftop Lantern Bay Park (which features picnic tables and grills for a pre-show barbecue).
For an unforgettable holiday, you could even take in the fireworks from the water. Dana Wharf Sportfishing & Whale Watching and Captain Dave's Dolphin & Whale Watching Safari both host Fourth of July cruises that depart from the harbor at 8 p.m.
You can also see whales and dolphins at Dana Point
Considered the best destination on the entire West Coast to catch a breathtaking dolphin stampede, Dana Point is a prime spot for wildlife watching. Designated a Whale Heritage Area by the World Cetacean Alliance, the offshore waters host regular appearances from the largest animal on earth (the blue whale), as well as fin, ray, humpback, killer, pilot, sperm, and minke whales.
The region is also home to more than 450,000 dolphins, which is, per square mile, the highest concentration in the world. Their prevalence in the region is due, in part, to underwater canyons and kelp beds that attract a variety of fish, drawing in whales and dolphins to feed near the coastline.
Several local outfitters, including Dana Wharf and Captain Dave's, run whale- and dolphin-watching tours. One of the best times to spot whales in the wild is during gray whales' migration period from December to April. Blue, fin, and humpback whales can be seen from May through November (coinciding with the Fourth of July). If you're planning a trip in early March, don't miss a chance to attend the Dana Point Festival of Whales, the longest-running annual whale festival on the planet.
Plan your trip to Dana Point and Doheny State Beach
Whether you're coming for the fireworks, a whale-watching tour, or just a relaxing day on the beach, it's a snap to plan a trip to Dana Point. The region is a little over an hour's drive from Los Angeles International Airport. If you're not driving, it takes about the same amount of time to catch Amtrak's Pacific Surfliner train from Los Angeles Union Station to San Juan Capistrano, though you'll have to take a 10-minute taxi or bus ride from there to Dana Point.
Once in town, there are plenty of lodging options to choose from. A few close to the harbor include the stylish Blue Lantern Inn and the more budget-friendly Dana Point Marina Inn. Doho Cafe is open all day and located right on Doheny State Beach, and other eateries nearby include the Mexican restaurant Olamendi's and the Hawaiian-themed Sunsets Bar. You'll find more coffee shops, pizzerias, and seafood restaurants around the harbor area.
If you're continuing on a California road trip after visiting Dana Point, consider traveling up the coast and stopping in this charming beach town with Victorian Painted Ladies that rival San Francisco's. You can also explore one of California's widest stretches of soft sand nearby at this beautiful, free beach.