The Best Destination On The Entire West Coast To Catch A Breathtaking 'Dolphin Stampede'

If you've ever had the honor of seeing dolphins in their natural habitat, you know there's nothing more mesmerizing than watching the majestic mammals glide and leap across crystal blue waters. While there are plenty of Florida beaches to visit for dolphin sightings, and even ways to spot dolphins from the shore on your next beach vacation, the West Coast boasts a beautiful destination that's perfect for getting out on the water and seeing the ethereal creatures up close.

Off the coast of Dana Point, a lesser-known California beach town perfect for a crowd-free vacation, you can bear witness to a truly wondrous phenomenon known as a 'dolphin stampede.' Float through the dolphin and whale-watching capital of the world on a chartered vessel, where hundreds — sometimes thousands — of dolphins are known to swim and jump in unison in an enchanting natural sea attraction unlike any other. Also in Dana Point, you'll find an array of activities to complement your dolphin-gazing experience, from sandy beachside strolls to scenic Catalina cruises. Jump into an ocean-filled adventure, and if you're lucky, the dolphins might jump along with you.