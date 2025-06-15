New Jersey's Under-The-Radar City With A Flower-Lined Main Street Features Specialty Shops And Fine Dining
It may seem unassuming at first, but Bordentown, New Jersey, is historically significant as the former home of Thomas Paine and the former King of Spain Joseph Bonaparte. New Jersey has long been nicknamed the Garden State, and with its flower-lined main street, Bordentown is the perfect place to honor the state's botanical heritage. In particular, you won't want to miss the local Annual History in Bloom garden tour sponsored by the Bordentown Historical Society.
Bordentown is located about an hour's drive north of Philadelphia International Airport, or roughly an hour and a half by car south of New York City. You'll be delighted by the fantastic shops and fine dining on Farnsworth Avenue that create Bordentown's walkable Main Street vibe. The Bordentown Historical Society offers a self-guided walking tour map, so as you are enjoying the stroll through town, you can visit the historic Old City Hall, the Clara Barton Schoolhouse dating back to the late 1700s, and a number of other fascinating historical sites and monuments. Additionally, three rotating exhibits per year are showcased in the historic 1740 Friends Meetinghouse, a stop on the Underground Railroad.
Fun dining and shopping options in Bordentown
If you're visiting Bordentown, you'll need to stop by Bordentown Square Bar and Grill for its extensive list of craft brews and to try out the culinary adventure of the Dirty South Disco Fries: crispy sweet potato fries loaded with pulled pork, smashed avocado, fresh pico, chili-spiked queso, and pickled jalapeños. Toscano Steakhouse is right on the main road offering a wide variety of signature steaks, with swanky sides like lobster truffle mac and cheese and duck fat poutine fries. The brunch menu at Under the Moon Cafe is also to die for — everything from smoked salmon eggs Benedict to banana mascarpone french toast. The cafe is open weekends only, and its eclectic mix of Italian, American and Spanish dining includes a broad variety of fine-dining options in an elegant, comfortable setting.
Be sure to stop by and check out the funky vibes at The Record Collector, which was voted No. 1 as the favorite independent record store in the tri-state area by Details Magazine and has a variety of classics and new indie releases, as well as a fun selection for Record Store Day. Another fun shop to visit is Broomstick Betty, with its quirky mix of pin-up, punk rock, and witchcraft memorabilia. The shop offers locally made candles and artwork, vintage-style dresses, witchy-inspired smudge sticks, gemstones, essential oils, and gifts.
Adventure and nature await in charming Bordentown
Located at the convergence of the Delaware River and Crosswicks Creek, Bordentown is a perfect spot for nature adventure. Start at Bordentown Beach, offering picturesque views of the river and a boat ramp and launch spot for kayaks and canoes. If you prefer to stay on land, Bordentown Bluffs is a 2-mile state park marshland trail where you can experience birding and hiking with views of Crosswicks Creek, as well as chestnut and oak trees, a variety of birds of prey, and mountain laurel and great rhododendron. Drive a little farther south and you'll find Moorestown, a charming escape with trendy cafes and boutiques.
Looking for a bit more adventure? Head to nearby Six Flags Great Adventure. Reportedly the second-largest theme park in the country (after Disney's Animal Kingdom), Great Adventure is about 25 minutes away, offering separate animal safari, amusement, and water ride parks totaling 510 acres. Don't miss the historic carousel built in 1881, which unusually has 12 roosters and is one of few carousels in the country that runs clockwise.
Feel like heading to the seaside? The gorgeous sandy beaches of the Jersey Shore are calling, located less than an hour away. The beach town of Spring Lake is about 45 minutes away, and New Jersey's Asbury Park has been called one of America's best beaches, with a fantastic boardwalk to boot.