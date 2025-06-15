New Jersey's Under-The-Radar City With A Flower-Lined Main Street Features Specialty Shops And Fine Dining

It may seem unassuming at first, but Bordentown, New Jersey, is historically significant as the former home of Thomas Paine and the former King of Spain Joseph Bonaparte. New Jersey has long been nicknamed the Garden State, and with its flower-lined main street, Bordentown is the perfect place to honor the state's botanical heritage. In particular, you won't want to miss the local Annual History in Bloom garden tour sponsored by the Bordentown Historical Society.

Bordentown is located about an hour's drive north of Philadelphia International Airport, or roughly an hour and a half by car south of New York City. You'll be delighted by the fantastic shops and fine dining on Farnsworth Avenue that create Bordentown's walkable Main Street vibe. The Bordentown Historical Society offers a self-guided walking tour map, so as you are enjoying the stroll through town, you can visit the historic Old City Hall, the Clara Barton Schoolhouse dating back to the late 1700s, and a number of other fascinating historical sites and monuments. Additionally, three rotating exhibits per year are showcased in the historic 1740 Friends Meetinghouse, a stop on the Underground Railroad.