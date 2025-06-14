The Best Day And Time To Fly For A Stress-Free Trip With Fewer Delays And A Mostly Uncrowded Airport

Now that you've locked in your potential stress-free travel day, it's time to focus on the best time of the day to board that flight. Catching the earliest flight of the day pretty much guarantees fewer crowds and less stress at the airport, since an early flight means a head start on the day, especially if you factor in how early you need to arrive at the airport for the usual pre-departure rituals. Leaving one's home or hotel at 4 a.m to catch an 8 a.m. flight may not be enticing to many travelers (especially if you are relying on public transportation at the crack of dawn), leading to fewer passengers at the airport during the first flights out. Additionally, early-morning flights are less likely to be delayed than those scheduled later in the day.

A 2017 survey on air travelers' happiness by customer feedback company HappyOrNot showed that early flights alleviated the stress levels of passengers: 85.7% of passengers revealed being at their happiest at 9 a.m. and 85.5% at 8 a.m. "These quieter hours often mean cleaner terminals, fresh staff, and shorter lines," HappyOrNot CEO Miika Mäkitalo told USA Today. Redditor u/BiggieBoiTroy pointed out the extra perks you get from an early start: "If you're delayed/cancelled, then you still have the whole rest of the day to possibly still get home/to your destination. Plus, if you're going on vacation, then you get more hours at said location by flying in early." Alternatively, departures between 9 p.m. and 1 a.m., better known as the dreaded red-eye flights, can offer a less-crowded airport setting — and maybe even access to a secret lounge that certain airports have for red-eye passengers.