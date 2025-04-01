Can You Charge Your Phone On A Plane? What The Rules Say

What you should and shouldn't do on an airplane is always a popular topic of debate. From unspoken etiquette rules about reclining your seat to special rules for the airplane's empty middle seats, it seems everyone has an opinion, but the airlines and TSA get the final word. Recently, phone chargers and portable power banks have become a point of contention, leading travelers to ask, "Can I charge my phone on an airplane?"

The simple answer is yes — you can charge your phone using the seat's power port once the plane has reached 10,000 feet. However, several airlines no longer allow passengers to charge their phones using power banks with lithium-ion batteries. Cathay Pacific, HK Express, Singapore Airlines, Thai Airways, Korean Air, Asiana, AirAsia, EVA Air, China Airlines, and Scoot have all banned the use of power banks at any point on the plane, including before take-off.

Although you're not allowed to use power banks during the flight on the aforementioned airlines, you must pack these devices in your carry-on bag, as it's against the rules to keep a power bank in your checked bag. However, you're also not allowed to store them in the overhead compartment. This means, if you bring a power bank on the plane, it must be turned off and kept in a carry-on bag under the seat in front of you, in the seatback pocket, or on your person and, on some planes, the bank has to be stored in a plastic bag or have its terminals covered by tape. If you're unsure whether your airline allows power banks, reach out to a customer service representative before your trip.