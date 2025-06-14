If A Park Ranger Asks You Questions About Your Hike, Here's What It Really Means

Even though no one thinks that they'll be the hikers to get lost in the forest or injured, it could happen to anyone. National parks in the United States host over 300 million people per year. And while deaths are rare (about 240 per year), most of them are preventable with a bit of foresight, planning, and proper knowledge. This is where park rangers and the National Park Service's Preventive Search and Rescue (PSAR) project come into play. If a friendly park ranger ever approaches you before a jaunt, they're following the protocol meant to keep park-goers safe and prevent accidents from happening.

PSAR is a much-needed program that was developed in response to increasing search and rescue emergencies (SARs) within national parks from the early 1980s to the late 1990s. In 1996, park rangers set out on 482 SAR missions — double the number from 1983. And while it's impossible for park rangers to guarantee safety across all of the country's vast 63 parks and over 400 National Parks-managed lands, we can certainly all do our part to lighten the load. The best way to do this is to act preventatively.

To that end, PSAR has tried to educate people regarding all the reasons folks usually get hurt or go missing in national parks, such as heat-related deaths and swimming accidents. Launched in the Grand Canyon in 1997, the program has evolved quite a bit and now incorporates teams of patrolling volunteers and modern mapping tech. But, there's no substitute for a face-to-face chat between trekker and ranger.