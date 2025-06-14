The Game-Changing Hack Students May Not Know About But Should Utilize For More Affordable Travels

If a European vacation is on your bucket list, you'll find a wealth of discounts available for ISIC cardholders. Get 25% off your ticket to one of Germany's seven Sea Life aquariums, discover the Greek islands while enjoying half-price ferry tickets, or zip through Italy with 15% off car rentals from Hertz. France is one of the most popular spring break destinations for students, and those with ISIC cards will be treated to discounts at a wide variety of French attractions, including Disneyland Paris.

But if you'd rather relax with your toes in the sand on a budget-friendly Caribbean island getaway, the ISIC card also includes plenty of savings on goods and services in places such as the Dominican Republic. For the ultimate budget-savvy trip, U.S. students should consider combining their ISIC discounts with a vacation destination where the dollar goes far. Don't worry if something happens while traveling — your ISIC membership can cover medical expenses up to 2,000 euros, about $2,200, or up to 350 euros ($400) for lost or damaged baggage. There's also an emergency hotline available around the clock in case you need it.

Even if you're not traveling, you can still take advantage of the many perks that come with your ISIC card. Enjoy 10% off local live event tickets, get 15% off Motorola devices, or treat yourself to a healthy meal with discounts on delivery programs like Home Chef. You can even win free movie tickets through the card's giveaways section. Check out the ISIC website to see a full list of offers and savings.