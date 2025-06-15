One Of America's Longest-Running Kite Festivals Is A Famous Pacific Coast Spectacle On An Incredible Beach

If you're looking into unique things to do in Washington, you could plan an itinerary along Washington's "shellfish trail," where you can harvest your own seafood. Or, stick to Washington's heart in Seattle to find one of America's most diverse Chinatowns. But if it's the ocean you're looking for in this corner of the Pacific Northwest, there's not a more spectacular sight than the hundreds of kites that fly over Long Beach, Washington, every year. You'll have to time your visit during the third week of August to catch the long-running Washington State International Kite Festival, though Long Beach is a wonderful destination year-round.

If its name didn't give it away, Long Beach, located on a Pacific peninsula in the southwest of Washington, brands itself as America's longest beach (the claim may not be totally accurate, but at 28 miles, it is very long, nonetheless). This beach is where Lewis and Clark ended their famous expedition across the United States, and you'll see lots of public art commemorating their exploration. The beach is flanked by basalt cliffs and coastal forest, and it provides easy access to multiple state parks, filled with activities like hiking, biking, and whale watching. Plus, when the time comes for a meal, the peninsula spawns excellent seafood options.