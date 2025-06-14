The Surprisingly Logical Reasons Airplanes Are Almost Always The Same Color

You may not know this, but early on in commercial aviation, planes were left either metal or chrome. However, it's easier to see debris and dirt when the exterior is left bare, so planes had to be polished often to keep customers from noticing. (Of course these days, you may be more worried about the dirty surfaces inside a plane, rather than the outside.) Yet another reason that planes are often white is that many airlines either lease or rent their planes to other companies, and it's easier to change the livery that way.

Another reason that planes are often painted white has to do with weight. Paint on a plane can add over 1,000 pounds to a vessel's weight load — if you've ever lugged paint cans home from a hardware store, you know how heavy just a few of them can be. As it turns out, darker-colored paints are often thicker and heavier than white paint, adding unnecessary weight to the aircraft. Moreover, white paint doesn't fade as quickly as other colors, meaning it doesn't need to be repainted as often, and it's generally cheaper to buy.

It's also easier to see any cracks or damage in white paint so they can be fixed faster. Finally, planes are often painted white in an effort to prevent birdstrikes, as strange as that may sound. While, from the ground, a white plane may seem to blend in with the clouds, birds that are close can see it in contrast to its surroundings and head in another direction.