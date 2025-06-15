Hidden In Colorado's Rockies Right Outside Of Telluride Is A Small Town With Alpine Glam And Gondola Rides

The historic mining town of Telluride, Colorado is a year-round destination that boasts front-row views to Colorado's iconic Rocky Mountains. However, just a free gondola ride up the mountain from Telluride lies a European-inspired town that brims with luxury resorts, excellent dining, top-notch skiing, and outdoor adventures.

Mountain Village towers above the town of Telluride at an elevation of over 9,500 feet and features soaring views of the surrounding San Juan Mountains. Mountain Village is the gateway to the famed Telluride Ski Resort and is also home to the Telluride Adventure Center, an 18-hole golf course, and a racquet club. The architecture of the charming town of Mountain Village was based on ski resorts in the European Alps, and the town is easy walkable, with restaurants and shops centered around multiple outdoor plazas. If you want to zip down to Telluride, America's first and only free gondola ride takes just 12 minutes to scale the mountain.

Though Mountain Village is located in one of Colorado's most secluded and unspoiled regions, it is also easy to access. It is only a 15-minute drive from Telluride Regional Airport, which accepts direct flights from Denver and Phoenix. For flights from other major U.S. cities, Montrose Regional Airport is about a 1.5-hour drive north of Mountain Village. Denver is a 6-hour drive away. The best time to visit Mountain Village is during the winter ski season, which typically runs from late November to early April, or the summer and fall season between mid-May and mid-October. Between the winter and summer seasons, the gondola between Telluride and Mountain Village is often closed, but there is a road that links the two towns.