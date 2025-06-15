Hidden In Colorado's Rockies Right Outside Of Telluride Is A Small Town With Alpine Glam And Gondola Rides
The historic mining town of Telluride, Colorado is a year-round destination that boasts front-row views to Colorado's iconic Rocky Mountains. However, just a free gondola ride up the mountain from Telluride lies a European-inspired town that brims with luxury resorts, excellent dining, top-notch skiing, and outdoor adventures.
Mountain Village towers above the town of Telluride at an elevation of over 9,500 feet and features soaring views of the surrounding San Juan Mountains. Mountain Village is the gateway to the famed Telluride Ski Resort and is also home to the Telluride Adventure Center, an 18-hole golf course, and a racquet club. The architecture of the charming town of Mountain Village was based on ski resorts in the European Alps, and the town is easy walkable, with restaurants and shops centered around multiple outdoor plazas. If you want to zip down to Telluride, America's first and only free gondola ride takes just 12 minutes to scale the mountain.
Though Mountain Village is located in one of Colorado's most secluded and unspoiled regions, it is also easy to access. It is only a 15-minute drive from Telluride Regional Airport, which accepts direct flights from Denver and Phoenix. For flights from other major U.S. cities, Montrose Regional Airport is about a 1.5-hour drive north of Mountain Village. Denver is a 6-hour drive away. The best time to visit Mountain Village is during the winter ski season, which typically runs from late November to early April, or the summer and fall season between mid-May and mid-October. Between the winter and summer seasons, the gondola between Telluride and Mountain Village is often closed, but there is a road that links the two towns.
What to see and do in Mountain Village
Mountain Village is an adventurer's wonderland, boasting a wide array of activities set against the majestic backdrop of the San Juan Mountains. During the winter months, gondolas depart from Mountain Village to Telluride Ski Resort's 2,000 acres of terrain that beckon skiers and snowboarders of all abilities. Beginners can take lessons at the Telluride Ski and Snowboard School, while experts in pursuit of untouched powder can explore backcountry routes via helicopter. However, this is also one of the best mountain destinations in the country for non-skiers with other snowy sports like fat biking, dog sledding, Nordic skiing, snowshoeing, snowmobiling, dog sledding, and ice skating at the Mountain Village Ice Rink. Any winter gear you need can be rented or purchased at shops like Christy Sports in the heart of Mountain Village.
After the snow melts, Mountain Village transforms into a summertime paradise. Start at Mountain Village's Adventure Center, which offers both kids camps and guided activities. You can go out on guided excursions for activities such as horseback riding, fly fishing, mountain climbing, and paddleboarding in nearby lakes. Throughout the summer months, Mountain Village also hosts summer concerts weekly at Reflection Plaza, as well as weekly summer markets on Heritage Plaza. A short walk from the plaza is the Telluride Golf Club, an incredibly scenic 18-hole course, and the Telluride Racquet Club with red clay tennis courts and pickleball courts.
Whether there in the summer or winter, don't miss the free gondola ride down to Telluride to explore the town's quaint shops, delicious restaurants, and the Telluride Historical Museum.
Where to stay and eat in Mountain Village
Mountain Village abounds with five-star hotels, multi-bedroom condominiums, and private mountain residences. The most glamorous place to stay is the Madeline Hotel & Residences, part of the Auberge Resorts Collection. Boasting a prime ski-in/ski-out location right in the center of Mountain Village, the Madeline offers 137 rooms, suites, and condos all designed with a chic and modern take on traditional Alpine style. The hotel's spacious Sky Terrace also has an outdoor heated swimming pool and jacuzzis with breathtaking mountain vistas and a pampering spa. Guests and locals alike adore Madeline's cozy Timber Room bar for an apres-ski drink and the Black Iron Kitchen for hearty lunches and dinners.
Another top option in Mountain Village is The Peaks Resort & Spa, right on the ski slopes in the winter and the golf course in the summer. The towering resort promises accommodations for all travelers, from cozy guest rooms to timber chalets, and all rooms feature mountain views. Guests can also enjoy indoor and outdoor swimming pools, a fitness center, and a 42,000-square foot spa sanctuary, the largest in the state. The resort is also home to one of Mountain Village's most popular restaurants, Altezza, an Italian trattoria with an alfresco deck.
Mountain Village is dotted with a slate of restaurants and cafes, from Telluride Coffee Company for fueling outdoor adventures to the slopeside Tomboy Tavern for elevated pub fare and craft beers. The most acclaimed fine dining restaurant is Allred's, located a gondola ride up the mountain from Mountain Village. The grand, lodge-style dining room sports panoramic mountain vistas, and a sophisticated three-course prix-fixe menu of locally-sourced meat and fish plates is served.