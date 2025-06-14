One Of SoCal's Best Kept Secrets Is A Hot Springs Hike Where Serenity And Adventure Blend Seamlessly
Imagine traversing the sparse terrain of Southern California, the sun beating down as you pass by rustling bushes and arid ground. The miles and minutes of your hike pile up when, suddenly, you find a collection of hot springs, their balmy waters perfect for soothing your achy muscles. It may sound like fantasy, but such a place actually exists. Deep Creek Hot Springs is one of Southern California's best-kept secrets, seamlessly blending serenity and adventure in a compact day trip.
The Golden State's famed travel culture leads to some outstanding destinations, with numerous incredible spots that locals say you need to visit in your lifetime. Yet few of its treks combine picturesque trails, a relaxed atmosphere, and a wellspring of cozy, 100-degree water that can be enjoyed across six pools.
The Deep Creek area is born from a marriage of extremes. There, the desert meets a flowing river, and snowmelt trickles into a pool of heated water. Be sure to immerse yourself in the odd contradictions of the place and appreciate what makes Deep Creek Hot Springs one of the best hidden hot spring hikes in California.
Take a hike, then take a dip in the springs
Those looking to make a beeline for the Deep Creek Hot Springs can drive in from the north side and then hike around Bowen's Ranch — but this would ruin half the fun of the outing. For a better experience, head to the springs from the south side using Bradford Ridge, a much more adventurous route that most visitors avoid. Just don't be alarmed if occasionally you hear some bangs off in the distance at the start of your trek; there's a gun range near the beginning of the trail. The moderately difficult trek crosses a collection of landscapes that one would expect at the border between mountain and desert. Effervescent valleys start at the trailhead and follow a canyon leading to the San Bernardino National Forest before joining the Pacific Crest Trail. Plan for a round trip of about three hours to cover the trail's 5.6 miles; the hot-as-a-jacuzzi Deep Creek Hot Springs await at the end of the hike.
The granite-bottomed springs have developed a cult-like following among SoCal's more uninhibited citizens. Clothing is optional, even on the hikes, so if that's not your thing, visit earlier in the day when there are fewer crowds. Or, wear your bathing suit — nobody will mind. Be ready to share the place with all sorts of characters, though.
The springs' accessibility and relaxed atmosphere have made it a popular destination for the Bluetooth-speaker-and-controlled-substances crowd, which can be a blessing or a burden. If you're down to party with strangers, go for it. If not, take advantage of that crowd's weekend-centric schedule by visiting weekday mornings. While the springs can seem inviting, beware: the volume of people visiting sometimes contaminates the waters. Keep your mouth closed and, as a general rule, don't put your head under the water; it's rare, but the water has been known to be home to amoebic meningoencephalitis, which can be fatal.
The logistics of visiting Deep Creek Hot Springs
This being California, you're going to need a car, as Deep Creek Hot Springs are a two-hour drive from Los Angeles. You'll also need a map since punching "Deep Creek Hot Springs" into your GPS may lead you astray. Bear in mind, parking is limited if you're taking the Bradford Ridge trail from the south, so plan to arrive early. Since part of your trip will include the Pacific Crest Trail, be aware of the reasons hikers vanish from the trail to make sure you don't join their ranks. Beware of rattlesnakes along the way, too. You're best off throwing camping into your trip, with the Mesa Campground offering a worthwhile option.
Crowds at the hot springs tend to loosen up as the day progresses, so if you want a peaceful visit, hit the trail towards Deep Creek early in the morning. The climate varies from blazing hot in the summer to ice cold in the winter, so dress accordingly. Bring sturdy hiking shoes and everything you'll need for a quick dip in the water, like a bathing suit and a towel. If you're down to fish, bring a rod and reel, as Deep Creek is one of SoCal's rare hotspots for trout. And regardless of when you visit, bring plenty of water and sunblock.