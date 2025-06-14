One Of SoCal's Best Kept Secrets Is A Hot Springs Hike Where Serenity And Adventure Blend Seamlessly

Those looking to make a beeline for the Deep Creek Hot Springs can drive in from the north side and then hike around Bowen's Ranch — but this would ruin half the fun of the outing. For a better experience, head to the springs from the south side using Bradford Ridge, a much more adventurous route that most visitors avoid. Just don't be alarmed if occasionally you hear some bangs off in the distance at the start of your trek; there's a gun range near the beginning of the trail. The moderately difficult trek crosses a collection of landscapes that one would expect at the border between mountain and desert. Effervescent valleys start at the trailhead and follow a canyon leading to the San Bernardino National Forest before joining the Pacific Crest Trail. Plan for a round trip of about three hours to cover the trail's 5.6 miles; the hot-as-a-jacuzzi Deep Creek Hot Springs await at the end of the hike.

The granite-bottomed springs have developed a cult-like following among SoCal's more uninhibited citizens. Clothing is optional, even on the hikes, so if that's not your thing, visit earlier in the day when there are fewer crowds. Or, wear your bathing suit — nobody will mind. Be ready to share the place with all sorts of characters, though.

The springs' accessibility and relaxed atmosphere have made it a popular destination for the Bluetooth-speaker-and-controlled-substances crowd, which can be a blessing or a burden. If you're down to party with strangers, go for it. If not, take advantage of that crowd's weekend-centric schedule by visiting weekday mornings. While the springs can seem inviting, beware: the volume of people visiting sometimes contaminates the waters. Keep your mouth closed and, as a general rule, don't put your head under the water; it's rare, but the water has been known to be home to amoebic meningoencephalitis, which can be fatal.