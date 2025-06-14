This Fascinating Subterranean Site In Pennsylvania Is A Gorgeous Cave System With Crystal Formations

From Chicago's marvelous skyline to Yellowstone's vast wilderness, the U.S. offers no shortage of grand sights above ground. However, tourists might be missing out if they skip the country's most unique and memorable subterranean adventures as well. Such include must-visit attractions like Minnesota's Niagara Cave, where cathedral-like ceilings soar up to 150 feet and invite visitors with their scale and intrigue. In Pennsylvania, a similar structure exists in the form of the historic Crystal Cave in Kutztown, with its amazing cave system and family-friendly attractions spread across 150 scenic acres.

Naturally carved over half a million years, Crystal Cave was accidentally discovered in 1871 by William Merkel and John Gehretand during a routine limestone excavation. By 1872, it had opened to the public as Pennsylvania's first commercial show cave, complete with gas lighting, guided tours, and even a rustic hotel to host the growing number of visitors. From stagecoaches and underground weddings to dances in a cave ballroom and baptisms, Crystal Cave's history is full of quirky moments. Crystal Cave is something that's worth visiting for those who want to do something different in Pennsylvania, aside from riding the Duquesne Incline cable car in Pittsburgh or checking out vintage finds from Philadelphia's oldest antique district.