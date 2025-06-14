This Fascinating Subterranean Site In Pennsylvania Is A Gorgeous Cave System With Crystal Formations
From Chicago's marvelous skyline to Yellowstone's vast wilderness, the U.S. offers no shortage of grand sights above ground. However, tourists might be missing out if they skip the country's most unique and memorable subterranean adventures as well. Such include must-visit attractions like Minnesota's Niagara Cave, where cathedral-like ceilings soar up to 150 feet and invite visitors with their scale and intrigue. In Pennsylvania, a similar structure exists in the form of the historic Crystal Cave in Kutztown, with its amazing cave system and family-friendly attractions spread across 150 scenic acres.
Naturally carved over half a million years, Crystal Cave was accidentally discovered in 1871 by William Merkel and John Gehretand during a routine limestone excavation. By 1872, it had opened to the public as Pennsylvania's first commercial show cave, complete with gas lighting, guided tours, and even a rustic hotel to host the growing number of visitors. From stagecoaches and underground weddings to dances in a cave ballroom and baptisms, Crystal Cave's history is full of quirky moments. Crystal Cave is something that's worth visiting for those who want to do something different in Pennsylvania, aside from riding the Duquesne Incline cable car in Pittsburgh or checking out vintage finds from Philadelphia's oldest antique district.
Activities in Crystal Cave
At Crystal Cave, the one-hour guided tour starts with an introductory film titled "Inside the Earth." Visitors are then led 125 feet underground to explore a breathtaking landscape of dazzling formations. Along the way, they'll see crystals, dripstones, natural pools, and two of the cave's signature formations: the five-foot "Ear of Corn" stalactite and the towering "Totem Pole." Every structure was formed slowly and painstakingly by dripping water and dissolved minerals, creating a unique subterranean marvel.
Outside the cave, guests can explore the property and enjoy outdoor and indoor attractions. These include finding the perfect gem by buying it at the Rock and Mineral Shop or through gemstone panning, teeing it up on the miniature golf course, learning more about the Crystal Cave in the Historic Museum, or enjoying a cool treat at the ice cream parlor. For those who feel peckish after exploring the caves, there's a Dutch-style café and restaurant to get some grub. Guests who want to explore the great outdoors can also hike the property's hiking trail that's both picturesque and informative.
The property also features themed experiences like the Ghost Lantern Tours, where costumed guides lead visitors by lantern light through the original 1870s tour route while sharing eerie stories from the past.
Planning a trip to Crystal Cave
When planning your trip to the Crystal Cave, do remember that it's only open from March to November, and closed for the winter months of December, January, and February. It's open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., but closing time gets extended on special days and holidays. General tour admission is $20 for adults and $15 for children, while kids three and under can get in for free. To make sure that you get a spot for the tour, be sure to reach out to the property before your visit. Because the cave stays a crisp 54 degrees Fahrenheit all year round, visitors should wear something to keep them warm. Having the right footwear is also important as the cave can be slippery. Running shoes, hiking boots, and rubber boots are some of your best options.
Crystal Cave sits a little under two hours from Philadelphia International Airport, making it a perfect day trip or weekend escape. Drivers can follow Route 222 to reach the cave, which is nestled between the artsy (yet affordable) Pennsylvania city of Allentown and the railroad city of Reading. Your ticket includes free on-site parking, so there's no need to worry about that. For guests who want to stay close to the caves, staying in Kutztown is highly encouraged as they have charming lodging options. These include the Dockside Bed & Breakfast, which is quaintly found lakeside, and the inviting The Kennedy Manor, which has a view the scenic Lehigh Valley.