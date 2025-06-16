Breaking Down The Bizarre Nicknames Michigan Residents Give Each Other Based On Where They Live

Trolls, Yoopers, Fudgies? While these might sound like insults to most Americans, for Michiganders, they're part of their everyday vocabulary. That said, to avoid any confusion, if a Michigander ever calls you a "fudgie," here's what these nicknames actually mean in the Wolverine State.

"Trolls" aren't the popular mythical creatures nor internet bullies here. They're the people who live south of the Mackinac Bridge — or, as Michiganders like to call it, the "Mighty Mac" — which connects Michigan's Upper Peninsula (home to everything from historic college cities brimming with charm to freshwater springs bursting with natural beauty) to the Lower Peninsula. The name is a tongue-in-cheek reference to folklore: Trolls live under bridges, so it makes sense to use the term to refer to people who live below (instead of under) the bridge. Over time, this nickname has caught on, and Lower Peninsula residents have even embraced it with humor.

Naturally, residents of the Upper Peninsula also have their own nickname: "Yooper". This label is an important part of their identity, as it sets them apart from their downstate neighbors, so they wear it with pride. For instance, "Da Yoopers" is a comedy musical group that's been poking fun at their fellow Upper Peninsula residents for 30 years. Additionally, Hollywood actor Jeff Daniels, who grew up in Michigan, even wrote and directed "Escanaba in da Moonlight," a film about Yooper culture where he makes fun of its stereotypes: deer hunting, pasties, and an exaggerated accent locals call "yoopanese."