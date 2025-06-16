Breaking Down The Bizarre Nicknames Michigan Residents Give Each Other Based On Where They Live
Trolls, Yoopers, Fudgies? While these might sound like insults to most Americans, for Michiganders, they're part of their everyday vocabulary. That said, to avoid any confusion, if a Michigander ever calls you a "fudgie," here's what these nicknames actually mean in the Wolverine State.
"Trolls" aren't the popular mythical creatures nor internet bullies here. They're the people who live south of the Mackinac Bridge — or, as Michiganders like to call it, the "Mighty Mac" — which connects Michigan's Upper Peninsula (home to everything from historic college cities brimming with charm to freshwater springs bursting with natural beauty) to the Lower Peninsula. The name is a tongue-in-cheek reference to folklore: Trolls live under bridges, so it makes sense to use the term to refer to people who live below (instead of under) the bridge. Over time, this nickname has caught on, and Lower Peninsula residents have even embraced it with humor.
Naturally, residents of the Upper Peninsula also have their own nickname: "Yooper". This label is an important part of their identity, as it sets them apart from their downstate neighbors, so they wear it with pride. For instance, "Da Yoopers" is a comedy musical group that's been poking fun at their fellow Upper Peninsula residents for 30 years. Additionally, Hollywood actor Jeff Daniels, who grew up in Michigan, even wrote and directed "Escanaba in da Moonlight," a film about Yooper culture where he makes fun of its stereotypes: deer hunting, pasties, and an exaggerated accent locals call "yoopanese."
You'll be a Fudgie when you visit Michigan
If you ever visit Michigan, chances are locals will call you a "Fudgie." This term describes your typical tourist at Michigan's northern towns and islands, asking everyone where the bathrooms are and wearing flip-flops in September. But why the term "Fudgie"? Well, fudge shops are everywhere on Mackinac Island — a car-free paradise that's perfect for a laid-back vacation — and no tourist ever leaves the area without taking a couple of pounds of this treat back home.
To learn more about Trolls and Yoopers, Fudgies can head over to Da Yoopers Tourist Trap in Ishpeming, where they can immerse themselves in a part-mannequin exhibition, part-merch shop. Pro tip: Don't leave without a "Yooper Engagement Ring" (a beer can tab), or without taking a picture with drunk mannequins dressed in plaid. Make sure you also stop by the world's largest running chainsaw, nicknamed (more nicknames!) "Big Gus," often described as a "yoopervation" instead of an "innovation".
Better yet, you can also learn more about Michigan's kitschy inner jokes on social media without leaving your home. Specifically, content creators like @old.time.hawkey, with 3 million followers on Instagram, share comedy videos about life in the Upper Peninsula. On the Michigander side of the internet, you'll also run into Troll vs. Yooper memes, where each side pokes fun at the other: the Trolls with their lattes and suburban problems, and the Yoopers with snowmobiles and rifles. It's all in good fun, though. These nicknames are what make Michigan, well, Michigan.