America's Longest Stand-Up Waterslide Lives At A Thrilling Tropical-Themed Water Park In Missouri
Blue Surf Bay Waterpark is located in Blue Springs, Missouri, just outside of Kansas City. Although it might not be Wisconsin Dells — the iconic Midwest gem known as the water park capital of the world — it does claim to have the longest stand-up waterslide in all of the United States. Better yet, it's also a relatively new park, having first opened in 2024.
The slide in question, officially called the SlipstreamTM Stand-Up Slide, is a whopping 350 feet long. While this stand-up waterslide isn't the first of its kind, it is the longest in Missouri. And, although the thought of standing up while doing down a slide might sound rather scary, it's actually designed to be safe. According to Slipstream, the slide's manufacturer, all you have to do is grab onto the conveniently placed side rails and put your weight on your heels. Think of it like waterskiing — but, because of the downward slope, a lot more fun and less tiring on the body.
Not only is the SlipstreamTM Stand-Up a fun, new type of water slide, it also caters to a larger crowd than other slides might. First, the biggest perk is that it doesn't get users drenched. There are times when you're at a water park where you want to cool down, but not necessarily be dripping wet after. This slide, with its small sprinklers, does just that — making it a refreshing option. Additionally, the speed is determined by how fast you run onto the slide. So, if you want a slower and more relaxing experience, you can have that. Otherwise, you can enjoy a fast and thrilling race to the bottom.
Everything there is to do at Blue Surf Bay Waterpark
While the stand-up waterslide is a fun feature, that's not all this fun destination has to offer. Like many of the best water parks across America, Blue Surf Bay has both inside and outside areas. Inside the building, you'll find classic lap pools and swimming areas. However, there are also some fun and unique activities to try out. If you want to compete against friends, the Ninja Cross area offers an obstacle course adventure above the pool. Beyond that, there are also waterfalls and a rock-climbing wall. For those looking to get a little exercise or a bit of peace, there is a lifestyle pool made for fitness classes, lessons, and therapy programs. Finally, a splash pad, sauna, hot tub, and indoor water slide complete the 110,000-square-foot space.
There's plenty to enjoy outside as well. Covering 60,000 square feet of space, guests have a few other ways to get their hearts racing. One of these is the 40-foot tower, which features four different slides. Along with that, there is also a lazy river, play area for kids, wave-ball pool, and a space to practice knee boarding and surfing. As for decor, most of the park is painted in cool blues and teals, featuring silhouettes of iconic ocean creatures that give the park a tropical beach theme.
At certain times of the year, the water park also hosts events. For example, in the summer, you can enjoy the pool after hours, with events for teens (ages 13 to 18) and adults (ages 21 and up). Additionally, they also host "dive-in" movie nights, and a Christmas party around mid-July.
The best time to visit Blue Surf Bay Waterpark
The outdoor pool is open from late May until the end of August, while the indoor space is available year-round. It operates every day, though the hours fluctuate depending on the day of the week. Additionally, the indoor and outdoor areas open and close at different times, so pay attention to the hours before visiting. If you're visiting during peak summer season, you'll have to book on specific days when out-of-area tickets are on sale. Generally, visitors can only buy day passes on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Adult admission costs $18 per person, though there are discounts for children and seniors. Additionally, this price doesn't just cover the pool, but also the entire Carson Ross Community Recreation Complex. This includes the fitness center, turf fields, tracks, a spin room, and basketball courts during certain hours.
While it's easy to stay at a water park all day, you may need other things to do on days you can't get a pass. Thankfully, Blue Springs is so close to Kansas City that you can find plenty of hidden spaces to take a break from the water and enjoy yourself. For example, about 40 minutes away is Parkville, Missouri's little riverfront city with big personality that's filled with a lively downtown and walkable parks. Alternatively, you can also stay in Blue Springs — home to one of the best fall festivals in the country — and explore the town itself, as there are 19 public parks to enjoy, along with golf courses and shopping centers.