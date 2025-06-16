America's Longest Stand-Up Waterslide Lives At A Thrilling Tropical-Themed Water Park In Missouri

Blue Surf Bay Waterpark is located in Blue Springs, Missouri, just outside of Kansas City. Although it might not be Wisconsin Dells — the iconic Midwest gem known as the water park capital of the world — it does claim to have the longest stand-up waterslide in all of the United States. Better yet, it's also a relatively new park, having first opened in 2024.

The slide in question, officially called the SlipstreamTM Stand-Up Slide, is a whopping 350 feet long. While this stand-up waterslide isn't the first of its kind, it is the longest in Missouri. And, although the thought of standing up while doing down a slide might sound rather scary, it's actually designed to be safe. According to Slipstream, the slide's manufacturer, all you have to do is grab onto the conveniently placed side rails and put your weight on your heels. Think of it like waterskiing — but, because of the downward slope, a lot more fun and less tiring on the body.

Not only is the SlipstreamTM Stand-Up a fun, new type of water slide, it also caters to a larger crowd than other slides might. First, the biggest perk is that it doesn't get users drenched. There are times when you're at a water park where you want to cool down, but not necessarily be dripping wet after. This slide, with its small sprinklers, does just that — making it a refreshing option. Additionally, the speed is determined by how fast you run onto the slide. So, if you want a slower and more relaxing experience, you can have that. Otherwise, you can enjoy a fast and thrilling race to the bottom.