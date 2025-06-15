In The Center Of Nashville, Chattanooga, And Knoxville Is A Tennessee State Park To Swim, Hike, And Camp

In the center of three of Tennessee's four most populous cities — Nashville, Chattanooga, and Knoxville — Rock Island State Park is in the heart of the state, easily accessible from each city. The 883-acre park is located on Center Hill Lake where three rivers come together, meaning that this spot has plenty of beautiful natural water features to take in. In fact, Rock Island State Park has become known for the impressive waterfalls of the Caney Fork River Gorge as well as its deep pools for swimming and year-round camping.

Rock Island State Park is easily accessible for local visitors and those coming from one of Tennessee's major airports. From Knoxville, it's just over a two-hour drive west on I-40, and from Chattanooga, the drive is around an hour and a half on US-27 North and Tennessee Highway 111. Nashville International Airport is the closest major airport at just over an hour and a half east on I-40, but fair warning, it's also one of the worst airports for layovers in the U.S. (and other categories).

The drive through the rural town of Rock Island and its surrounding areas is full of scenic winding roads, but once you're at the park, you'll be in the midst of a true Tennessee adventure. Camping in Rock Island State Park is next level, as the park has 10 of the state's best cabin accommodations and two campgrounds with 60 sites, many of which are open year-round. The campgrounds put visitors front and center to crystal clear swimming holes, rugged trails, and endless outdoor thrills.