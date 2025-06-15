In The Center Of Nashville, Chattanooga, And Knoxville Is A Tennessee State Park To Swim, Hike, And Camp
In the center of three of Tennessee's four most populous cities — Nashville, Chattanooga, and Knoxville — Rock Island State Park is in the heart of the state, easily accessible from each city. The 883-acre park is located on Center Hill Lake where three rivers come together, meaning that this spot has plenty of beautiful natural water features to take in. In fact, Rock Island State Park has become known for the impressive waterfalls of the Caney Fork River Gorge as well as its deep pools for swimming and year-round camping.
Rock Island State Park is easily accessible for local visitors and those coming from one of Tennessee's major airports. From Knoxville, it's just over a two-hour drive west on I-40, and from Chattanooga, the drive is around an hour and a half on US-27 North and Tennessee Highway 111. Nashville International Airport is the closest major airport at just over an hour and a half east on I-40, but fair warning, it's also one of the worst airports for layovers in the U.S. (and other categories).
The drive through the rural town of Rock Island and its surrounding areas is full of scenic winding roads, but once you're at the park, you'll be in the midst of a true Tennessee adventure. Camping in Rock Island State Park is next level, as the park has 10 of the state's best cabin accommodations and two campgrounds with 60 sites, many of which are open year-round. The campgrounds put visitors front and center to crystal clear swimming holes, rugged trails, and endless outdoor thrills.
Where to swim, hike, and explore at Rock Island State Park
Rock Island State Park is a haven for swimmers and hikers looking to explore the park's diverse landscapes. The Caney Fork River is a major attraction, offering natural swimming holes like the Cold Hole, which is upstream of the Tennessee Valley Authority Powerhouse on the Caney Fork River. The Warm Hole is another popular natural swimming hole further upstream from the Cold Hole and is heated naturally by the sun. To access the Cold Hole, Warm Hole, or the Great Falls (a 30-foot waterfall just below the mill), visitors must hike the 1-mile moderately difficult Upstream Trail from the Twin Falls Overlook. For easier access to the water, the park's swim beach is located along the Caney Fork River, close to the cabins and campground area.
However, if you want to stretch your legs, hiking opportunities abound at Rock Island State Park, with trails ranging from easy walks to more moderately challenging routes. The Collins River Nature Trail is a 2.6-mile loop trail beginning at Great Falls Road and winding through the park's forested areas. The trail is great for birdwatching and offers views of the Collins River as it follows its path through the park. Beyond hiking and swimming, there are plenty of picnicking opportunities in designated areas and pavilions, boating, paddling, and even areas of whitewater rapids.
Primitive camping and rustic cabins at Rock Island State Park
Rock Island State Park offers camping options to immerse visitors in Tennessee's idyllic natural landscapes. The crown jewel of the park is its 10, three-bedroom cabins along the Caney Fork River, just a short walk from the popular natural sand beach area. Each cabin features a fireplace, modern amenities, and can sleep up to 10 people. The cabins start at $164 per night with options for pet-friendly stays.
For RV and primitive tent camping, Rock Island has you covered with 60 campsites spread across two campgrounds. The first campground has 50 sites equipped with 20, 30, and 50-amp electrical hookups and access to water. These sites also come with a grill, fire ring, and picnic table. There is also a dump station and two facilities with restrooms and hot shower access. Visitors have noted that part of the main campground is closed off during the off-season, leaving around 20 sites open year-round.
The second campground at Rock Island is a more primitive tent camping area with 10 sites. This spot is closed from early November through mid-March each year. Reservations for all sites can be made on the Tennessee State Park website and are available up to a year in advance. Just grab some of the most essential camping gear for a comfortable overnight stay in the Tennessee wilderness, and you're sure to have a great time. Afterward, extend your tour of the state's natural wonders and head to one of Tennessee's largest state parks for a paradise of cascading waterfalls and breathtaking trails, a mere 36-minute drive from Rock Island.