One Of Tennessee's Largest State Parks Is A Paradise Of Cascading Waterfalls And Breathtaking Trails

The U.S. is fortunate to have countless amazing waterfalls spread out across its 50 states, including powerful falls like the mighty Niagara and smaller cascades tucked away in the back corner of a trail. There are even several gorgeous waterfalls you can swim in, but the namesake feature of Fall Creek Falls State Park stands out more than others, if for no reason other than sheer size. Plunging from a height of 256 feet, Fall Creek Falls is the highest freestanding waterfall anywhere in the U.S. east of the Rocky Mountains.

While this height is certainly impressive, the waterfall's sheer spectacle makes it so worthwhile. Fall Creek Falls emerges from a thick forest setting right at the edge of a rocky, semi-circular cliff before cascading into a lovely pool in the gorge below. Hikers can make their way to the park's stunning gorge overlook for some of the best views (and photo opportunities) east of the Mississippi River.

Fall Creek Falls alone would be one of Tennessee's best outdoor destinations, but the state park's 29,800 acres also include at least five other incredible waterfalls with equally amazing scenery. For example, the park's Cane Creek Cascades is a charming and easily accessed waterfall located in the park's nature center, complete with its own swimming hole. Despite the park's size, its main trails are well-marked and easy to navigate, so you don't have to worry about missing out on its many superb views. And if you're a fan of birdwatching, Fall Creek Falls has some of the best spots in Tennessee.