One Of Tennessee's Largest State Parks Is A Paradise Of Cascading Waterfalls And Breathtaking Trails
Tennessee is one of the nation's more underrated states for spectacular outdoor attractions. Most travelers will be familiar with the wildly popular Great Smoky Mountains National Park that it shares with North Carolina, but outside of that, Tennessee's Southern natural wonders often go unnoticed. In particular, Tennessee's many state parks have some of the best trails and sights in the region. For underground-minded travelers, Tennessee even has over 10,000 caves to explore.
One particularly amazing outdoor destination in Tennessee is the fabulous Fall Creek Falls State Park, tucked away on the edge of the Cumberland Plateau. The beautiful Cane Creek Gorge cuts through the mountainous terrain in one of the state's most picturesque scenes. The magnificent state park is so rich in scenic waterfalls that the word "fall" appears in its name twice. This remarkable area contains some of the most distinctive waterfalls in the country (including the highest free-stranding waterfall in the Eastern U.S.). Fall Creek Falls is also filled to the brim with many of Tennessee's best hiking trails and photogenic views, making it a true outdoor paradise that rivals even more exalted destinations like the Great Smoky Mountains.
Fall Creek Falls State Park has some of the country's most beautiful cascades
The U.S. is fortunate to have countless amazing waterfalls spread out across its 50 states, including powerful falls like the mighty Niagara and smaller cascades tucked away in the back corner of a trail. There are even several gorgeous waterfalls you can swim in, but the namesake feature of Fall Creek Falls State Park stands out more than others, if for no reason other than sheer size. Plunging from a height of 256 feet, Fall Creek Falls is the highest freestanding waterfall anywhere in the U.S. east of the Rocky Mountains.
While this height is certainly impressive, the waterfall's sheer spectacle makes it so worthwhile. Fall Creek Falls emerges from a thick forest setting right at the edge of a rocky, semi-circular cliff before cascading into a lovely pool in the gorge below. Hikers can make their way to the park's stunning gorge overlook for some of the best views (and photo opportunities) east of the Mississippi River.
Fall Creek Falls alone would be one of Tennessee's best outdoor destinations, but the state park's 29,800 acres also include at least five other incredible waterfalls with equally amazing scenery. For example, the park's Cane Creek Cascades is a charming and easily accessed waterfall located in the park's nature center, complete with its own swimming hole. Despite the park's size, its main trails are well-marked and easy to navigate, so you don't have to worry about missing out on its many superb views. And if you're a fan of birdwatching, Fall Creek Falls has some of the best spots in Tennessee.
Fall Creek Falls has vacation experiences for everyone
Fall Creek Falls State Park's exceptional views and excellent hiking trails make it a top spot for day trips, and the park also happens to be one of the most popular state parks in Tennessee. As such, visitors can find tons of excellent amenities. Those who want to "rough it" can sleep over at one of the park's 202 campsites spread out over five different areas throughout the park.
Visitors who aren't interested in getting too close to nature can find great alternative accommodations in one of the park's cozy rental cabins. Fall Creek Falls even has top-notch resort-style lodges for visitors who want to enjoy the beautiful scenery in luxury. Like Tennessee's high-altitude LeConte Lodge in the Great Smoky Mountains, Fall Creek Falls State Park's lodging options let you enjoy quality scenery without leaving modern comforts behind. There's even a highly-ranked 18-hole golf course.
Fall Creeks Falls State Park is a central highlight of the larger Cumberland Plateau, a splendid region of the Appalachian Range that often gets overlooked for the popular Blue Ridge Mountains farther east. This part of the state is fairly rural and forested, but the park is still easily accessible by car on a single-day trip from larger cities nearby. Falls Creek Falls is about 110 miles from Nashville and a little over 65 miles from Chattanooga. No matter where you're coming from, this is arguably the crown jewel of Tennessee's state park system and an unmissable repository of some of the nation's best outdoor views.