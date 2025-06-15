The Sad Reason Why A Lake Known As The 'Jewel Of The Colorado' Is Also Called 'America's Lost National Park'

Lake Powell is a striking body of water surrounded by cliffs and structures of rusty, layered, Jurassic-age Navajo Sandstone, studded with minuscule quartz crystals that glimmer when the desert sun hits. Situated between Red Rock Canyon, which straddles Utah and Arizona, Lake Powell, one of the prettiest and most unique lakes in America, is rightfully nicknamed the Jewel of the Colorado. The brilliantly blue lake — the second-largest artificial reservoir in the U.S. after the neighboring Lake Mead — has long been a popular destination for outdoor adventures and breathtaking vistas.

In the past two decades, however, the water levels in Lake Powell have been slowly but noticeably decreasing each year. In 2022, a "megadrought" caused an alarming amount of water loss, dropping the lake to a record-low 26% capacity. Runoff from precipitation on the Colorado River – which flows into Lake Powell — was also at record lows. Experts attribute this to carbon emissions-caused climate change as well as long-term aridification that affects ecosystems and changes weather patterns. Paired with increasing demand on the water system, the water supply plummeted at Lake Powell. Boat ramps closed, rocks from the bottom of the lake that had once fully been covered by water emerged, and hydropower faltered. A water shortage was declared all along the Colorado River, affecting 40 million users.

By mid-2023, water levels started to slowly increase. By 2025, while still relatively low, they were expected to "remain steady," per a compilation of National Parks Briefs by the National Parks Traveler. Eric Balken, executive director of Glen Canyon Institute, summarized it this way: "All of the best data that we have suggests it's going to be mostly empty for now on, so I think it's really important for policymakers to consider what phasing out this reservoir looks like."