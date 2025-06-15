One Of Greece's Most Historic Mountain Villages Is A Picturesque Stone Hamlet Hidden Amid Lush Forests
The cradle of modern democracy and philosophy is today one of the most sought-after destinations in the Old Continent – and it's not hard to see why. From nature-filled islands like Alonissos, Ikaria, or Corfu (the greenest in the country, a pristine paradise of dazzling beaches for an affordable getaway) to world-famous party hotspots like Mykonos and Paros and the legendary sunsets of Oia (a coastal village located on the tip of Santorini, renowned for its maze of cafes and shops) Greece offers a dazzling plethora of options for every type of traveler.
Still, many tend to overlook the "quiet" wonders of the mainland. Take Karytaina, a small medieval mountain village with just 163 residents nestled in the legendary Arcadia region at the heart of the Peloponnese. While life might not seem as bustling as in the LGBTQ+ friendly party paradise of Elia Beach, spending a weekend here might be equally exciting and filled with surprises.
Perched at 582 meters on the summit of a verdant hill, the Agios Ilias, this stone-built hamlet is today listed among Greece's protected historic settlements. The surrounding verdant landscape, shaped by the longest river in the region, the Alfeios, and its tributary, the Lousios, sets the stage for leisurely exploration and reconnecting with nature. And the best part? Karytaina is located less than a two and a half hour drive from Athens, about an hour from Tripolis, and less than 30 minutes from the town of Megalopolis, making it the perfect refuge whenever the urge to escape the city's crowds calls.
What to see in the medieval village of Karytaina
Karytaina might be small in size, yet its architectural and cultural heritage is among the richest and best preserved in all of Arcadia. The first thing to catch the eye is its 13th-century fortified castle, rising above the village on a rocky outcrop to the south — historically one of the most prominent in Southern Greece. Once the stronghold of the French crusader Geoffrey de Villehardouin, the fortress played a key role during both the Frankish, Venetian, and Ottoman occupations.
Thanks to its strategic position in the heart of the Peloponnese peninsula, in the early 19th century it even served as a crucial base for patriot Theodoros Kolokotronis during Greece's War of Independence, which led to the liberation of the country from Ottoman domination. Access to the castle — now partially in ruins — is not allowed. However, the hike up to the fortress is well worth the effort, offering an unparalleled bird-eye-view over the nearby Megalopolis area and the cobbled streets of Karytaina.
Dating back to the early 18th century, the quaint Orthodox stone church of Aghios Nikolaos — located on the northwestern outskirts of Karytaina — stands as a testament to post-Byzantine religious art and architecture. The central square is home to the 16th-century Zoodochos Pigi church — its triple-tiered Frankish bell tower, a 14th-century remnant of an earlier structure, is one of the tallest buildings in the village. Another must-see is the 13th-century six-arch bridge, 50 meters long, spanning the Alfios River toward Megalopolis — some nostalgics still recall it as the "five-thousand drachma bridge," as it was featured on a pre-euro banknote. Of the original structure, only three arches remain today.
Hiking and dining in Karytaina
While the village of Karytaina is a treasure trove of medieval history, its outdoors are a true paradise for nature lovers. Hikers will find their bread and butter on National Trail 032, a 119 mile route that crosses the central Peloponnese from Vytina near Mount Mainalo to Kardamyli, a coastal gem on the Messinian Gulf. The trail reaches Karytaina, passing near the lush Lousios Gorge and by the centuries-old Philosophou Monastery. This historic Byzantine religious monument can also be reached by driving to the nearby Monastery of Saint John Prodromos (about 30 minutes from the village) and following the marked path from there — the round-trip takes approximately three hours. Rafting and kayaking on the pristine waters of the Alfeios River are two incredibly popular — and thrilling activities in the area.
Perhaps surprisingly, this small village is home to some remarkable traditional Greek tavernas, which make for a well-deserved stop after a long day of exploring. Beloved spots include the cozy Arktos, where you can taste the best of the authentic Greek cuisine, and Taverna to Kastro, open Tuesday to Sunday for both lunch and dinner.
Local specialties are predominantly meat-heavy, as in many other parts of Arcadia – think of lamb, goat, and rabbit. Ample space is also given to locally-grown chestnuts and the indispensable Greek olive oil.