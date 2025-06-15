One Of Greece's Most Historic Mountain Villages Is A Picturesque Stone Hamlet Hidden Amid Lush Forests

The cradle of modern democracy and philosophy is today one of the most sought-after destinations in the Old Continent – and it's not hard to see why. From nature-filled islands like Alonissos, Ikaria, or Corfu (the greenest in the country, a pristine paradise of dazzling beaches for an affordable getaway) to world-famous party hotspots like Mykonos and Paros and the legendary sunsets of Oia (a coastal village located on the tip of Santorini, renowned for its maze of cafes and shops) Greece offers a dazzling plethora of options for every type of traveler.

Still, many tend to overlook the "quiet" wonders of the mainland. Take Karytaina, a small medieval mountain village with just 163 residents nestled in the legendary Arcadia region at the heart of the Peloponnese. While life might not seem as bustling as in the LGBTQ+ friendly party paradise of Elia Beach, spending a weekend here might be equally exciting and filled with surprises.

Perched at 582 meters on the summit of a verdant hill, the Agios Ilias, this stone-built hamlet is today listed among Greece's protected historic settlements. The surrounding verdant landscape, shaped by the longest river in the region, the Alfeios, and its tributary, the Lousios, sets the stage for leisurely exploration and reconnecting with nature. And the best part? Karytaina is located less than a two and a half hour drive from Athens, about an hour from Tripolis, and less than 30 minutes from the town of Megalopolis, making it the perfect refuge whenever the urge to escape the city's crowds calls.