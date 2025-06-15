This Underrated Riverside Wisconsin City Offers Forested Trails, Friendly Vibes, And A Unique Celebration

If you're looking for unique small towns and cities, Wisconsin is usually a safe bet. The state hides numerous destinations where travelers can get away from it all, like this scenic Wisconsin valley with outdoor recreation and exciting events. It's a tough competition, but Wisconsin even has a recently named "Most Charming Small Town," which is a lakeside haven with artful boutiques and beautiful beaches. Clearly, you have plenty of choices here, and New London is no exception.

This small Wisconsin city has a population of around 7,500 people, which lends it a slower pace of life. It's also situated on both the Embarrass River and Wolf River, so leafy waterside settings are never hard to find. These rivers are also ideal for casting a line out and reeling in local game fish, including largemouth bass and walleye.

If you're looking for a stroll among New London's forests, head to Hatten Park. Along with playgrounds, tennis courts, and 18-hole disc golf, the park has well-maintained walking trails through dense woods. It's quite hilly and scenic, with dappled sunlight coming through the tree canopies. Bear in mind that bugs can be a bit of a nuisance, so wear insect repellent. Another excellent spot for a hike is Mosquito Hill Nature Center, which has trails to a scenic lookout on top of Mosquito Hill. During winter, you can strap on your snowshoes to walk three signed trails or get hands-on with interactive displays in the interpretive center.