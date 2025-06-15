This Underrated Riverside Wisconsin City Offers Forested Trails, Friendly Vibes, And A Unique Celebration
If you're looking for unique small towns and cities, Wisconsin is usually a safe bet. The state hides numerous destinations where travelers can get away from it all, like this scenic Wisconsin valley with outdoor recreation and exciting events. It's a tough competition, but Wisconsin even has a recently named "Most Charming Small Town," which is a lakeside haven with artful boutiques and beautiful beaches. Clearly, you have plenty of choices here, and New London is no exception.
This small Wisconsin city has a population of around 7,500 people, which lends it a slower pace of life. It's also situated on both the Embarrass River and Wolf River, so leafy waterside settings are never hard to find. These rivers are also ideal for casting a line out and reeling in local game fish, including largemouth bass and walleye.
If you're looking for a stroll among New London's forests, head to Hatten Park. Along with playgrounds, tennis courts, and 18-hole disc golf, the park has well-maintained walking trails through dense woods. It's quite hilly and scenic, with dappled sunlight coming through the tree canopies. Bear in mind that bugs can be a bit of a nuisance, so wear insect repellent. Another excellent spot for a hike is Mosquito Hill Nature Center, which has trails to a scenic lookout on top of Mosquito Hill. During winter, you can strap on your snowshoes to walk three signed trails or get hands-on with interactive displays in the interpretive center.
Celebrate Saint Patrick's Day in New London
Nowhere in Wisconsin celebrates Saint Patrick's Day bigger than New London, which actually changes its name to New Dublin during week-long festivities. It's the reason why March is arguably the best time to visit. Throughout the week, you can watch live Irish music and dancing, indulge in traditional corned beef and cabbage at restaurants throughout the city, and toast with many a pint of Guinness.
When Saint Patrick's Day arrives, it's time for the state's biggest parade — and it doesn't hold back. Expect to see elaborately decorated floats, bagpipe bands, dancing locals, and plenty more as they march through the streets. The city also holds its annual New Dublin Irish Fest on the same day. For a very reasonable price, you can get amongst the Irish culture and music, including Celtic bands, food markets, handmade goods, and plenty of well-poured beers.
If you'd like to get involved with some traditional Irish dancing, don't miss the Céili at Crystal Falls Banquet & Restaurant. This friendly, fun, and free gathering involves lots of music and dancing. Don't worry, you'll get helpful pointers on how to perform the folk dances, step by step. Or if you prefer to stay off your feet, you can simply sit and watch the revelry while enjoying live music.
Where to stay and eat in New London
You can drive to New London in about 50 minutes from Green Bay or 45 minutes from Green Bay Austin Straubel International Airport. If you are flying, you'll need to rent a car, as there are no bus or train connections to New London. Fortunately, there are plenty of rental options at the airport, including Hertz, Budget, National, and Enterprise.
Most accommodation options are just north of New London, including budget-friendly inns and motels. This helps preserve the city's laid-back and peaceful ambience. While you might not find hotels in the city center, there are plenty of dining choices, including the family-friendly Marly's Restaurant. It's a charming, no-frills affair with a great breakfast and dinner menu comprising classic dishes like homemade soup, biscuits and gravy, beer-battered cod, and three-egg omelets.
If you're looking for something along the river, The Waters Supper Club & Lounge has a lively deck overlooking the water. Locals and visitors alike come here for Green Bay Packers football games, when the atmosphere kicks into fifth gear. You can also catch live bands playing throughout the year. It's no big surprise, as Wisconsin is no stranger to great food experiences, like this family-owned destination-worthy cheese shop that's an impressive European-inspired castle.