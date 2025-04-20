Rare For The Touristy Bahamas, This Fishing Village Offers A Peaceful Getaway With Serene Beaches

It's starting to feel like every influencer is in the Bahamas now — to be fair, we might be a little jealous. Whether they're lounging by the beach next to their exclusive hotel on Andros, the largest island, or telling their followers the best travel hacks for a Bahamas trip, the FOMO is very real. But, here's the thing — since everyone's going there, the popular islands in the Bahamas have started to get a bit crowded and touristy. For some people, that takes away from their experience (yes, even if they are tourists themselves). If you are someone who wants a calm and less touristy spot for your vacation, you should head straight to Spanish Wells, a calm fishing village in the North Eleuthera district without the crowds.

In true Bahamian fashion, Spanish Wells is home to a pristine shoreline that provides a traditional beach experience. But the island's vibe is slightly different from the rest of the country — it's much quieter and has a European feel to it. English Puritans were the initial settlers here and they called it "Russell Island." Naturally, the fishing industry thrived here, and in time, the island was renamed "Spanish Wells" due to being the terminus for Spanish vessels to fill up on water before sailing back to Europe. Now, as the fishing capital of the Bahamas, Spanish Wells offers a retreat like no other — it's just you, the locals, and beaches.

Boat rentals and ferries are pretty common in the Bahamas, so you won't have any problems reaching Spanish Wells. Fly into North Eleuthera Airport (ELH) and head to Genes Bay Dock to get a 10-minute ferry ride to the village. American Airlines, Silver Airways, and Delta all offer flights to Eleuthera.