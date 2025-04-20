Rare For The Touristy Bahamas, This Fishing Village Offers A Peaceful Getaway With Serene Beaches
It's starting to feel like every influencer is in the Bahamas now — to be fair, we might be a little jealous. Whether they're lounging by the beach next to their exclusive hotel on Andros, the largest island, or telling their followers the best travel hacks for a Bahamas trip, the FOMO is very real. But, here's the thing — since everyone's going there, the popular islands in the Bahamas have started to get a bit crowded and touristy. For some people, that takes away from their experience (yes, even if they are tourists themselves). If you are someone who wants a calm and less touristy spot for your vacation, you should head straight to Spanish Wells, a calm fishing village in the North Eleuthera district without the crowds.
In true Bahamian fashion, Spanish Wells is home to a pristine shoreline that provides a traditional beach experience. But the island's vibe is slightly different from the rest of the country — it's much quieter and has a European feel to it. English Puritans were the initial settlers here and they called it "Russell Island." Naturally, the fishing industry thrived here, and in time, the island was renamed "Spanish Wells" due to being the terminus for Spanish vessels to fill up on water before sailing back to Europe. Now, as the fishing capital of the Bahamas, Spanish Wells offers a retreat like no other — it's just you, the locals, and beaches.
Boat rentals and ferries are pretty common in the Bahamas, so you won't have any problems reaching Spanish Wells. Fly into North Eleuthera Airport (ELH) and head to Genes Bay Dock to get a 10-minute ferry ride to the village. American Airlines, Silver Airways, and Delta all offer flights to Eleuthera.
Cast out your worries into the sea in Spanish Wells
The main mode of transportation on the island is either on foot or via golf cart. Luckily, there are plenty of places to rent one — such as Islandtime Golf Cart Rentals, Harbourside Rentals, JJ's Rental, and more. With that sorted out, make your way to Spanish Wells Beach, the only stretch of sand on the island.
Also known as North Beach, this is where you'll be spending most of your day basking in the sunshine and sinking your toes in the powdery white sands. Spanning the entire northern section of the island, you'll end up finding a few super photogenic spots along the shore. If you walk toward the beach from the west side — specifically through Lower End Public Park — you'll reach Abner's Pavilion. Not only is this a prime sunset viewing area, but there's also a swing right in the water where you can sway over the glassy ocean.
The ocean at Spanish Wells Beach is shallow, making it perfect for beachcombing and snorkeling. You'll spot starfish, sand dollars, colorful shells, and other marine life. But if you prefer going fishing, you can go on deep-sea excursions or try your hand at reef or spearfishing. On a chartered boat, you will have the chance to catch tuna, mahi-mahi, white marlin, snappers, mackerel, and much more. Despite the fact that Spanish Wells isn't as tourism-heavy as the rest of the Bahamas, there's still one quintessential island experience to have here: swimming with pigs. Trust Da Salty Pig Adventures to provide you with the time of your life with the cute animals. On top of that, you can swim with sea turtles and encounter more underwater wonders along the way.
Where to eat in Spanish Wells
The Bahamas is full of delicious places to eat, and the reviews will vouch for it. But, getting overwhelmed by options isn't exactly an issue in Spanish Wells since the island is quite small with limited choices. The Shipyard Restaurant and Bar, located by the harbor, is a popular eatery on the island. Boasting fantastic views of the crystal-clear ocean, the menu features classics like roasted tomato bruschetta, chicken parm, garlicky mashed potatoes, and more. You can't leave without having the shrimp penne alla vodka, lobster-stuffed mushrooms, and Jamaican curry shrimp — your taste buds will thank you.
For conch fritters, mahi-mahi tacos, French onion short rib, and lobster diablo pasta, book a table at Wreckers Restaurant and Bar. The cheesesteak pizza is to die for, and so is the signature Wreckers burger. If you want to switch things up, check out the sushi menu — the unagi, tuna, scallop, and cracked conch rolls make for a great dinner. Sandbar Bar and Grill is a top spot for quick bites by the shore — think bang bang shrimp, honey soy tuna, cilantro lime rice, and conch rangoons with a refreshing frozen drink. When you dream of biting into a juicy burger, you should head to Budda's Snack Shack — their Jack Daniel's burger is hearty and mouthwatering. Try the Philly sub, cracked conch, and jalapeño popper burger too. Don't forget about drinks either; you'll love sipping on a Goombay Smash with its bright orange and coconut flavors.
You can see all of Spanish Wells in a few days, so continue island hopping while you're in the Bahamas. Pearl Island is also uncrowded and offers a private tropical escape with white sand beaches. Another destination worth venturing out to is Norman's Cay, a secret remote island with postcard-perfect shores.