Situated Between Brazil And Argentina Is The World's Largest Waterfall System With Jaw-Dropping Landscapes

The thundering roar of the water, the haze of the misty spray, and natural beauty at its finest — once you set your eyes on the Iguazú Falls, no other sight can ever compare. Keep in mind, although Brazilians, who speak Portuguese, refer to the falls as "Iguaçu," Argentinians and other parts of the world use the Spanish spelling "Iguazú." This is what a truly magnificent waterfall system looks like, with approximately 275 different cascades tumbling down into the Paraná River. As the largest of its kind in the world, Iguazú makes the Niagara and Victoria Falls seem insignificant in size. It spans the border between Argentina and Brazil, South America's largest country, famed for its beaches, rainforests, and city life. You can marvel at the waterfall in both countries — each comes with a unique vantage point of the jaw-dropping spectacle.

Around 130 million years ago, constant volcanic activity resulted in the Paraná Plateau, which extends over Brazil, Paraguay, and Argentina. While the plateau is composed of basaltic rock, a bed of sandstone and sedimentary rocks blankets the surface. Due to this feature, the Iguazú River — a key tributary of the Paraná— wore down the cliffs over the years, creating a series of cascades. Since erosion is a continuous process, the waterfalls end up changing every time you see them — some might be larger, some smaller. Each individual waterfall within the system is anywhere from 197 to 269 feet. With dense rainforest greenery amping up the waterfalls' fullness, you can't help but be amazed by how alive Iguazú feels.

The sheer number of vertical flows in Iguazú makes it a visual overload in the best possible way. However, you'll immediately spot the 269-foot, semicircular Devil's Throat (or Garganta do Diabo), the crown jewel of Iguazú. Marking the border of Brazil and Argentina, it plunges dramatically into a canyon. Seeing this phenomenon is an absolute bucket-list goal for those vacationing in South America.