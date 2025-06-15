This Sleepy Alaskan Town Is Home To One Of America's Most Breathtaking Waterfall Swimming Holes

When you think of Alaska, adventures and wild scenery probably come to mind. If you're after a spot that mixes wilderness with a fishing town vibe, you should get to know Ketchikan. Visiting this sleepy Alaskan town, you'll come across places like Creek Street, which is a wooden walkway sitting on stilts above Ketchikan Creek. This community is found in forestry and shorelines, giving you many stunning views. Just 10 miles outside of Ketchikan is the breathtaking South Tongass Waterfall, tumbling over 100 feet into a crisp pool, easily accessible from the South Tongass Highway on a 0.2-mile trail.

How the waterfall looks can shift with the time of year and how much rain has fallen. You might see it go from a giant downpour during spring when the snow melts to softer sprays in the summer. Where the main drop ends, water pools up about 30 feet down from the road, making a place where you can swim. If swimming is something you want to do, going in late summer is a good idea, since the water's flow is usually calmer then and heats up a bit after the melted snow.

When you see Ketchikan, you'll notice its waterfront right away, with colorful houses built up high. It has a strong connection to fishing and the traditions of Native Alaskan people, which is evident from the area's many totem poles. Your views in Ketchikan will be of the ocean, beautiful Alaskan mountains, and plenty of greenery. If you wander down Creek Street, which has a history of its own, you'll find it's now filled with small boutique shops, art spots, and places to eat within the town's older buildings for you to check out.