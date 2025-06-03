This Alaska Town Just Outside Anchorage Has Incredible Outdoor Recreation And Glacier Views Year-Round

Alaska has no shortage of incredible travel experiences. It's one of the best places to see the Northern Lights, has charming, artsy cities like Homer, and boasts an abundance of natural beauty and possibilities for outdoor adventures. If you're looking to explore a top selection of what Alaska has to offer, look no further than Girdwood. At the southern end of the Municipality of Anchorage, Girdwood is considered among the most beautiful towns in the state. From mountain biking and dog sledding to skiing and fine dining, it is a four-season destination with plenty to do.

Girdwood is about a 45-minute drive from the Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport. While having your own car can make it easier to get around the area, if you're not planning to travel too much once you arrive, the Girdwood Express shuttle runs between downtown Anchorage and Girdwood. You can also take the train or a bus service that runs year-round. The journey to Girdwood from Anchorage along the Seward Highway is beautiful; the road and the rails will take you between the waters of the Turnagain Arm on one side and the Chugach Mountains on the other. Along the way, you might see Dall sheep and other wildlife. If you're there in July and August, stop at Beluga Point to look for beluga whales.

This Alaskan town was once called Glacier City, but in the late 19th century, gold was discovered at Crow Creek. James Girdwood had multiple gold claims there, and the town now bears his name. About 2,500 people live in Girdwood year-round, and Alyeska Resort, a famous ski and snowboard destination, is arguably the centerpiece of the small town.