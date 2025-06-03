This Alaska Town Just Outside Anchorage Has Incredible Outdoor Recreation And Glacier Views Year-Round
Alaska has no shortage of incredible travel experiences. It's one of the best places to see the Northern Lights, has charming, artsy cities like Homer, and boasts an abundance of natural beauty and possibilities for outdoor adventures. If you're looking to explore a top selection of what Alaska has to offer, look no further than Girdwood. At the southern end of the Municipality of Anchorage, Girdwood is considered among the most beautiful towns in the state. From mountain biking and dog sledding to skiing and fine dining, it is a four-season destination with plenty to do.
Girdwood is about a 45-minute drive from the Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport. While having your own car can make it easier to get around the area, if you're not planning to travel too much once you arrive, the Girdwood Express shuttle runs between downtown Anchorage and Girdwood. You can also take the train or a bus service that runs year-round. The journey to Girdwood from Anchorage along the Seward Highway is beautiful; the road and the rails will take you between the waters of the Turnagain Arm on one side and the Chugach Mountains on the other. Along the way, you might see Dall sheep and other wildlife. If you're there in July and August, stop at Beluga Point to look for beluga whales.
This Alaskan town was once called Glacier City, but in the late 19th century, gold was discovered at Crow Creek. James Girdwood had multiple gold claims there, and the town now bears his name. About 2,500 people live in Girdwood year-round, and Alyeska Resort, a famous ski and snowboard destination, is arguably the centerpiece of the small town.
Winters in Girdwood let you ski, flightsee, and more
The skiing and snowboarding here is legendary, as Girdwood gets an average of 440 inches of snow each year, according to On The Snow. One of its most well-known runs is the North Face, which is North America's longest continuous double-black-diamond ski run. That's just one of 76 trails on 1,610 acres with seven lifts, including a large aerial tram. While states like Colorado have some of America's best skiing, many of those resorts are at higher altitudes. That means that you might have to take a day or two to acclimate. The top of the mountain at Alyeska is just 3,939 feet, so you can start going hard on the slopes right away.
The resort is typically open for skiing and snowboarding from late November through mid to late April. There are free daily guided introductions to the mountain, and there's a ski and snowboard school for all ages and all abilities. If you're debating whether the Epic, Ikon, or Indy ski season pass is best for you, Alyeska is a part of the Ikon Pass.
Other incredible winter activities in Girdwood include snowmobiling, ice fishing, and guided backcountry skiing. For some unique travel experiences during your Girdwood getaway, you can go dog sledding or take a flightseeing tour in a helicopter with Alpine Air Alaska. There are a number of tours on offer, including one where you land on a remote glacier and can get out and explore. There's even a tour that takes you via helicopter to a glacier to go dog sledding! No matter the experience, you'll get an awe-inspiring perspective on the stunning blues and whites of the glaciers and the mountains surrounding Girdwood.
Summer in Girdwood has its own adventure options
Summer in Girdwood is just as fun. The Veilbreaker Skybridges at Alyeska Resort are perfect if you like an adrenaline rush. These two 2,500-foot-tall suspension bridges will give you breathtaking views of the Turnagain Arm and many of Girdwood's area glaciers. The skybridges are open from July to September. If you want to stay closer to the ground, take a hike on the miles of trails at Mount Alyeska. One bonus is the option to use the tram to take you to and from your hike.
Girdwood's Crow Creek Gold Mine, which helped found the town, is still operating. You can pan for gold, visit the historic buildings, and explore the trails on the 400-acre property. It's open from mid-May to mid-September. You can get there by car as well as on foot via the Lower Winner Creek Trail, which will take you 3 miles from the Alyeska Tram to near Crow Creek Gold Mine. The Upper Winner Creek Trail is more challenging and takes you 9 miles up to the Twentymile River. Another popular hike is to Virgin Creek Falls. It's an easy half-mile trek in the temperate rain forest to a beautiful 15-foot waterfall.
Girdwood is also one of the gateways to the Chugach National Forest with its endless outdoor adventure. The 21-mile (one-way) Crow Pass Trail spans from the Chugach National Forest to Eagle River Nature Center; it's also part of the Iditarod National Historic Trail. You don't have to hike the full trail to get beautiful views. The trailhead is just about a 7-mile drive from Girdwood; it is only fully accessible in the summer because of the risk of avalanches in winter.
Girdwood's spa, restaurants, and stays
After a day outside, whether hiking or skiing, what's better than a trip to the spa? The Alyeska Nordic Spa at the Alyeska Resort has a series of outdoor hot tubs, cold plunges, steam rooms, and relaxation areas, open for those 18 and older. Book for the full day or simply enjoy an evening soak. The on-site Two Trees Bistro is open only for spa guests, and, of course, you can get massages (both individual and couples), as well.
You don't have to go on a helicopter or the skybridges to get glacier views. On a clear day, you can see seven major glaciers from the aerial tram at Alyeska Resort. At the top of the tram, you can visit the Roundhouse, a free museum with exhibits on the area. There's also Seven Glaciers, a fine dining restaurant. You can get a multi-course seasonal prix fixe tasting menu, and the restaurant is known for its scallop bisque. The restaurant and the tram close seasonally, before and after the ski season, so if this is a non-negotiable for your Girdwood visit, plan accordingly. Seven Glaciers is just one of seven restaurants at Alyeska Resort; you can also get casual quick bites, sushi, Italian food, and more.
Outside the resort, you can enjoy local flavors at the Girdwood Brewing Company. Along with craft beers, there's a rotating set of food trucks outside. And at The Bake Shop, there's homemade sourdough bread, pastries, and bottomless soup. And while you could make Girdwood a day trip from Anchorage, the luxury resort at the base of Mount Alyeska includes a ski-in, ski-out hotel with 299 rooms. Staying here gives you easy access to all that Girdwood has to offer.