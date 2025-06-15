Wisconsin's Vibrant Cranberry Capital Is A Riverside Retreat With Scenic Views And Iconic Festivals

Cranberries — those tart, crimson fruits most Americans eat in jelly form during one holiday per year or drink as sour-sweet cocktails to fight inflammation – are one of the few commercially grown crops indigenous to North America. While they're grown in wet, marshy fields from Canada down the East Coast and into the Great Lakes regions, the heart of cranberry country is Wisconsin, with one charming city, Wisconsin Rapids, known for its cranberry bogs as well as its riverside vibe and annual festival celebrating the iconic little fruit.

New England's Cape Cod is known for its cranberry bogs and scenic outdoor escapes, but Wisconsin is the cranberry capital of the world, producing more than half the entire globe's supply across about 180,000 acres — the Wisconsin Rapids area alone produces 30%. Native to Wisconsin, cranberries grow on vines in marshy sand. They blossom with delicate pink flowers in late June, and as the summer wears on, berries appear and slowly deepen in color. By late September, they're a vibrant scarlet and ready to harvest. Historically, the Ho-Chunk tribe (formerly called Winnebago) harvested the wild cranberries, using them in topical ointments and for dyeing textiles, as well as drying them with meat and fish to use as winter food supplies.

Wisconsin Rapids, ostensibly the center of the state, is 55 miles south of Wausau, a beautiful, artsy, waterfront town with state parks further up the Wisconsin River, and about 100 miles west of the largest local airport, Dane County Regional Airport in Madison. Although there aren't many rapids since the river was dammed, the city prides itself on the local cranberry economy and is the gateway to the 50-mile Cranberry Highway that winds through cranberry bogs all the way to Warrens.