This Wildly Underrated French Wine Region Has Fairytale Medieval Villages With Sublime Vineyards

The south of France is an amalgamation of rolling vineyards, coastal paradises, and artsy seaside resorts. Though visitors flock to cities boasting authentic charm and panoramic coastal views on the sun-kissed French Riviera to experience one of Europe's most chic holiday destinations, they may be disappointed by the thick crowds of tourists that descend on the region every summer. However, on the bends of the slow-moving Lot River, you'll find an undiscovered paradise: the enchanting, under-the-radar town of Cahors.

In the midst of rolling vineyards and dramatic limestone cliffs, here you'll find a place where time slows but history and drama mark every corner. Dating back to the Roman times, Cahors' golden age was during the Middle Ages when it was a bustling hub of trade and commerce. It's medieval core still remains, with cobblestone lanes and half-timbered houses still standing today, a testament to the hardiness and ingenuity of French medieval architects.

Though the nearby towns of historic and traditional Bordeaux and Burgundy may soak up the limelight, Cahors, at the heart of the Lot Valley, produces some of France's most robust and flavorsome wines – whilst boasting medieval villages that look like they're straight out of a storybook. It's here that wine, history, and culture meet, making Cahors a Francophile's dream.