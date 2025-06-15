Florida's Wine, Ale, And Spirits Trail Is A Beachy Day Trip From Orlando Hidden On The Treasure Coast

Florida is better known for its beaches than for its breweries, but the state's beautiful Treasure Coast wants to change that. The area, which is just southeast of Orlando, has a Wine, Ale, and Spirits Trail that highlights some of the best places to enjoy drinks along three Florida counties: Indian River, St. Lucie, and Martin. On the trail, visitors can get drinks from eight breweries, three distilleries, one winery, one cidery, two brewery and distillery hybrids, and even a meadery.

If you're committed to completing the entire trail, make sure to ask for a trail map at your first stop, or download one from the trail's website. Then, ask for a stamp (real or digital) at each place where you stop along the way. Those who go to every single spot on the trail and have the stamps to prove it will get a prize at the last stop. The trail seems to be very secretive as to what this "treasure" is exactly, but we imagine it's probably a cool souvenir to remind you of the Treasure Coast and the fun trail that encourages people to see the area. Showing the map and stamps (even if you don't have them all yet) can also earn you discounts and specials at some of the locations.