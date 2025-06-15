Florida's Wine, Ale, And Spirits Trail Is A Beachy Day Trip From Orlando Hidden On The Treasure Coast
Florida is better known for its beaches than for its breweries, but the state's beautiful Treasure Coast wants to change that. The area, which is just southeast of Orlando, has a Wine, Ale, and Spirits Trail that highlights some of the best places to enjoy drinks along three Florida counties: Indian River, St. Lucie, and Martin. On the trail, visitors can get drinks from eight breweries, three distilleries, one winery, one cidery, two brewery and distillery hybrids, and even a meadery.
If you're committed to completing the entire trail, make sure to ask for a trail map at your first stop, or download one from the trail's website. Then, ask for a stamp (real or digital) at each place where you stop along the way. Those who go to every single spot on the trail and have the stamps to prove it will get a prize at the last stop. The trail seems to be very secretive as to what this "treasure" is exactly, but we imagine it's probably a cool souvenir to remind you of the Treasure Coast and the fun trail that encourages people to see the area. Showing the map and stamps (even if you don't have them all yet) can also earn you discounts and specials at some of the locations.
Best stops along the Treasure Coast Wine, Ale, and Spirits Trail
The Treasure Coast's northernmost city is Sebastian, a cute and peaceful beach town that is only an hour and a half from Orlando. This proximity makes it possible to visit the area as a day trip. But, let's be honest, if you're only here for the day, you likely won't be able to get a drink at each of the trail's 17 stops. Even if you could, you probably don't want to have 17 drinks in a single day. Instead, try to plan a two or three day trip to this peaceful and underrated coast so you can do the entire trail little by little.
If that's not possible and you only have a day, then forget about collecting all the stamps and getting a prize, and instead hit up a couple of the spots on the trail map. Summer Crush Vineyard & Winery in Fort Pierce is a must-visit place, mostly because vineyards aren't common in this area. If you're not too into beer, stop by Pierced Ciderworks, also in Fort Pierce, or try the mead at Hani Honey Company in Stuart. Beer lovers will definitely want to make Walking Tree Brewery in Vero Beach a priority, as this locally-owned company has won many awards, and came out in first place at the 2017 Best Florida Beer Championship. For stronger drinks, head to Vero Beach's Indian River Distillery, which flavors some of its spirits with locally sourced fruits.
Other things to do in Florida's Treasure Coast
Florida's Treasure Coast really is home to some of the state's best treasures. This area hasn't yet been overtaken by mass tourism, and is dotted with small beach towns filled with old Florida charm and nature preserves where you can disconnect from civilization. If you're coming from the southern part of the state, make sure to stop in Stuart, which has been named the best coastal small town in America. Here, you'll find things like the Florida Oceanographic Coastal Center and Bathtub Beach, known for its clear, calm waters. You should also make Fort Pierce a priority. Known as "sunrise city," this paradisiacal destination is a great snorkeling spot. Go to the city's Frederick Douglass Memorial Park, known for its horseback riding tours that happen right on the beach — a rare experience to have in Florida.
To enjoy the Wine, Ale, and Spirits Trail and everything else this area offers, you can fly right into the Melbourne Orlando International Airport, which is about 35 minutes from Sebastian. You can also choose to land in the Orlando International Airport, which is an hour and 20 minutes from the town. The Treasure Coast International Airport is currently looking to expand in order to start offering commercial flights. Once this happens, it'll be even easier to visit this region. Whether you come on a day trip or stay for multiple days, it's a good idea to rent a car so you can easily get to many places on the trail without worrying about much besides having a designated driver.