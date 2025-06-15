Just Over An Hour Outside Of Los Angeles Is An Underrated, Artsy California City With Captivating Flower Fields

The poppy fields may be the region's main attraction in springtime, but the city of Lancaster is also well worth a visit, with downtown being a 25-minute drive from the reserve. Head to The BLVD, a mile-long promenade that was officially named a California Cultural District for its lively arts scene. Apart from independent galleries, it's home to the Lancaster Museum of Art and History (MOAH), which showcases the work of local emerging artists. The museum's hours vary slightly according to the season and is closed on Mondays. It's free to enter, but the suggested donation amount is $5 per person.

The neighborhood also features a colorful collection of murals created by street artists. Keep your eyes open for "Run on for a Long Time," a large-scale work by Emily Ding that portrays a tortoise, a hare, and the iconic California poppy. It's on the side of the Lancaster Optometry building, about a five-minute walk from the art museum.

Within blocks of the museum, you can stop for coffee at Boss Chic Coffee Bar or go for tea at the Modern Tea Room. Casual Cantarito Salvadorian Restaurant and upscale La Papillon are convenient dining options nearby, and if it's later in the day, take a break at Zelda's 750 West for speakeasy-style craft cocktails.