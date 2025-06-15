Just Over An Hour Outside Of Los Angeles Is An Underrated, Artsy California City With Captivating Flower Fields
California's state flower is the Eschscholzia californica, better known as the California golden poppy. There's no better place to see these vibrant orange blooms in the wild than the Antelope Valley California Poppy Reserve, located in the Mojave Desert outside the artsy city of Lancaster. Just a 1.5-hour drive from downtown Los Angeles, it's an easy day trip from the city.
Though the height of the wildflower season occurs between February and May, the reserve, open daily from dawn to dusk, is a pleasure to visit throughout the year. Explore 8 miles of trails leading through poppy fields and quiet meadows, look for native wildlife, including hawks, gopher snakes, and bobcats, and stop into the interpretive center (only open on select dates outside the peak spring season) to view an exhibition of botanical watercolor art. To make the most of the beautiful scenery, pack a picnic to enjoy an open-air lunch with a view of the San Gabriel Mountains. Be sure to dress for windy desert weather, wear sunscreen, and bring plenty of water! You'll pay $10 per car to park on-site.
An artsy city in the desert
The poppy fields may be the region's main attraction in springtime, but the city of Lancaster is also well worth a visit, with downtown being a 25-minute drive from the reserve. Head to The BLVD, a mile-long promenade that was officially named a California Cultural District for its lively arts scene. Apart from independent galleries, it's home to the Lancaster Museum of Art and History (MOAH), which showcases the work of local emerging artists. The museum's hours vary slightly according to the season and is closed on Mondays. It's free to enter, but the suggested donation amount is $5 per person.
The neighborhood also features a colorful collection of murals created by street artists. Keep your eyes open for "Run on for a Long Time," a large-scale work by Emily Ding that portrays a tortoise, a hare, and the iconic California poppy. It's on the side of the Lancaster Optometry building, about a five-minute walk from the art museum.
Within blocks of the museum, you can stop for coffee at Boss Chic Coffee Bar or go for tea at the Modern Tea Room. Casual Cantarito Salvadorian Restaurant and upscale La Papillon are convenient dining options nearby, and if it's later in the day, take a break at Zelda's 750 West for speakeasy-style craft cocktails.
Plan your visit to Lancaster
Most visitors arrive in Lancaster by car. If you're flying into the area, the closest airport is Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), about a two-hour drive from the city. It's possible to make the journey from LAX or downtown Los Angeles to Lancaster on public transportation, though you may have to change buses and/or trains once or twice. Budget about three to four hours for the one-way trip. The trip is slightly shorter if you catch a direct Metrolink train from Los Angeles Union Station to Lancaster (2.5 hours, $11.50).
If you're planning to make a weekend of it, you'll find that many of Lancaster's lodgings are located on the highway leading into town. One more central option is the Residence Inn Lancaster Palmdale, just a few blocks away from the art museum.
Continuing your explorations of the Mojave Desert? Escape Las Vegas' bustle at this endearing, under-the-radar town in Nevada and consider a trip to the red rocks and ancient petroglyphs in the striking desert landscape.