A Short, Pleasant Hike Uncovers This Majestic Cascading Waterfall Hidden Just Over An Hour From Albany

The quickest way of approaching Mine Kill Falls is by driving south, past the park's main entrance for a quarter of a mile. There's a separate parking area there, and a five to 10-minute walk from the parking lot will bring you to a series of viewing platforms that overlook the falls. The walk time varies based on whether you want to see the upper falls, which are 20 feet tall, or the middle falls and lower falls which descend from 40 and 20 feet above the water, respectively. Summer foliage can obscure the view of the upper falls.

If you can't get a good view of the falls from the observation decks, it's worth it to hike about 10 minutes further to the bottom of the falls. Interestingly, this route is part of the Long Path, a 358-mile long-distance hiking trail that goes all the way to New York City. Turn left when you see a yellow sign indicating there are 275 miles left, then continue for about 50 yards. A head-on view of Mine Kill Falls meets you there, and the crashing water is made even more spectacular by the tall, lush cliffs that flank it and the green pool that it cascades into.

For a truly scenic route to the falls, take the long way along the Orange Trail. This somewhat difficult nearly 3-mile out-and-back trail starts on Mine Kill State Park Road and weaves southwest through the park. While the best times for this trail are mostly from April through October, previous trail-goers remark on how beautiful the autumn leaves are through early November.