A Short, Pleasant Hike Uncovers This Majestic Cascading Waterfall Hidden Just Over An Hour From Albany
As far as outdoor attractions go, Upstate New York has many, including pretty hiking trails in verdant forests of Fillmore Glen. However, it would be a shame to overlook the mountain biking, hiking, and fishing of Mine Kill State Park. Plus, on top of these activities, Mine Kill State Park is also right next to the Blenheim-Gilboa Reservoir, where you'll find water sports enthusiasts like boaters and kayakers traversing its shores during the warm months. The park's shining jewel, however, is its namesake: Mine Kill Falls. Tucked in the southern end of the park, the waterfall cascades from a height of almost 80 feet. The rushing water tumbles down a narrow gorge, past three steep drops, and culminates in a dramatic fan before emptying into a final pool.
Mine Kill Falls isn't the kind of waterfall where you can go swimming, but it is observable from a deck system that grants an amazing view of the two higher portions. The observation decks are well-placed among the tall maple, birch, and beech trees that the Schoharie Valley is known for, and are easy to reach via a short, well-traveled path. The majestic falls have been described as gorgeous and tranquil by previous visitors, and luckily, this serene New York park is only a little over an hour's drive from Albany, a history-rich gem with world class museums and pristine beaches.
There's more than one way to get to Mine Kill Falls and enjoy its beauty
The quickest way of approaching Mine Kill Falls is by driving south, past the park's main entrance for a quarter of a mile. There's a separate parking area there, and a five to 10-minute walk from the parking lot will bring you to a series of viewing platforms that overlook the falls. The walk time varies based on whether you want to see the upper falls, which are 20 feet tall, or the middle falls and lower falls which descend from 40 and 20 feet above the water, respectively. Summer foliage can obscure the view of the upper falls.
If you can't get a good view of the falls from the observation decks, it's worth it to hike about 10 minutes further to the bottom of the falls. Interestingly, this route is part of the Long Path, a 358-mile long-distance hiking trail that goes all the way to New York City. Turn left when you see a yellow sign indicating there are 275 miles left, then continue for about 50 yards. A head-on view of Mine Kill Falls meets you there, and the crashing water is made even more spectacular by the tall, lush cliffs that flank it and the green pool that it cascades into.
For a truly scenic route to the falls, take the long way along the Orange Trail. This somewhat difficult nearly 3-mile out-and-back trail starts on Mine Kill State Park Road and weaves southwest through the park. While the best times for this trail are mostly from April through October, previous trail-goers remark on how beautiful the autumn leaves are through early November.
Mine Kill Falls State Park has plenty to stick around for
Although swimming at Mine Kill Falls isn't permitted, Mine Kill State Park has a wonderful swimming pool to cool off in. The Olympic-sized pool requires no additional fee to enter and includes sections to wade or dive. Swimming lessons are also available during the summer months for those who are just starting their swim journey.
To keep the water-related adventures going, you can launch a boat right onto the Blenheim-Gilboa Reservoir, any day from April 1 to October 15. The reservoir rests on the eastern edges of the park and you must clean your boat using the wash station before launching. Waterskiing and motor boats are also allowed there. Furthermore, you can rent a kayak for only $5. Or, if you prefer, bait your hook and fish on the reservoir, which is stocked with trout, walleye, and bass.
Unique activities like disc golf can be found at Mine Kill State Park, and you can rent the equipment at the park office. A whole host of wintertime diversions take place there too, such as tubing, sledding, and cross-country skiing. You can rent equipment such as skates, sleds, and tubes by contacting the park's office. While fees for New York State parks vary depending on location and season, there is no vehicle entrance fee for Mine Kill. Disc golf rentals start at $1, and equipment rentals range from $1 to $5. If you are looking for more relaxing New York State adventures after exploring Mine Kill, head to Saratoga Springs State Park — the underrated New York spa park with trails, mineral springs, and endless beauty.