Canada's Best Beach Is On An Otherworldly Island Of Rocky Sea Stacks, White Sands, And Untamed Beauty

When planning a beach holiday, most of us promptly picture clear, crystal waters, sun-kissed shores, and a cocktail in hand. But what if — among the best places to stretch your legs on the sand — Canada made the list? Located at the northernmost point of Vancouver Island in British Columbia, San Josef Bay holds the distinction of being one of the top 50 beaches in North America — and the only one in Canada to appear on the list. Nestled in Cape Scott Provincial Park, away from the daily urban chaos, this little-known marvel boasts striking sea stacks, sea caves, and sandy beaches fringed with pines. The place is steeped in wildness and a sense of absence, as if you were living a scene from "Cast Away." Once an uncharted territory, this spot is now known among locals and has grown into a favorite destination for outdoor enthusiasts.

The Indigenous Kwakwaka'wakw people originally inhabited this hidden area, long before the first Danish colonizers arrived between the 18th and 19th centuries. The colonists relied on fishing and farming, but the unpredictable climate made settlement difficult. The area was later abandoned and impacted by forest logging activity, leading to the foundation of Cape Scott Provincial Park.

Despite the possible weekend crowds, this remote location still offers the tranquility and stillness you may seek, with stunning views of the endless ocean. The region is a veritable haven for nature lovers and adventure seekers alike, with other dreamy islands nearby like Vancouver's "Wild West Coast." On the other hand, those visiting the mainland may enjoy the Caribbean-blue waters of British Columbia's Kalamalka Lake.