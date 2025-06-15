Hidden In North Carolina's Blue Ridge Mountains Is A Charming Underappreciated Town With Cozy Cabins And Art

Valle Crucis was impacted by Hurricane Helene in 2024, but the resilient community has largely recovered from the heartbreaking event. Thankfully, many of its historic cabins and structures are still standing, including the iconic Mast General Store from 1883. Originally designed to serve several purposes for the tiny settlement, visitors are now treated to aisle after aisle of snacks, apparel, souvenirs, and other trinkets. You can also wander down the road to find the Original Mast Store Annex with additional items for sale.

For more Blue Ridge charm, explore the creations of Rivercross Made in USA. The shop is home to an eclectic assortment of jewelry, paintings, weavings, and other inspiring works of art. There's even a selection specifically for children, so everyone in the family can head home with a truly unique keepsake. Many of the tiny communities around Valle Crucis contain more art galleries, so consider jumping in your car and venturing out to the Salley Nooney Gallery and The Art Cellar Gallery in Banner Elk for additional exhibits.

It's not just the shops that are warm and cozy in Valle Crucis, as its accommodations are just as enchanting. The Mast Farm Inn is a perennial favorite, as the boutique hotel is overflowing with history and treats guests to well-appointed rooms with modern conveniences. Choose from one of the gorgeous modern or historic cabins, or opt for a room in the farmhouse. There's also a verdant garden filled with zinnias, calendula, tulips, and snapdragons during the growing season, which makes for a wonderful afternoon stroll.